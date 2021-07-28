July 28, 2021 | by NY Post
Reinfected COVID survivors less likely to spread virus, study claims
COVID-19 survivors who become reinfected may be less likely to spread the disease or experience severe symptoms, a new study claims. The patients had lower viral loads during their second bouts of the illness than during their initial infection, accord…
July 28, 2021 | by WABC CH6 NJ Action News
New Jersey officials strongly recommend masking in indoor settings with increased risk
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) — Following Tuesday’s announcement by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding masks, officials in New Jersey are strongly recommending everyone wear a mask indoors where there is an increased risk of COVID-19. Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday this includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Examples of situations with increased risk include: – Crowded indoor settings – Indoor settings involving activities with close contact with others who may not be fully vaccinated – Indoor settings where the vaccine status of other individuals in the…
July 28, 2021 | by Pennlive
These 7 Pennsylvania counties should mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, per CDC guidance
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that counties showing substantial or high rates of COVID-19 transmission return to masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status. In Pennsylvania, most of the state is considere…
July 28, 2021 | by John Stossel
State Governments Are Creating Their Own Drug Cartels
Much of what government does is tax people to try to fix problems that government caused.
July 28, 2021 | by NY Post
McConnell to run pro-vaccine ads in Kentucky to combat ‘bad advice’
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a proponent of the coronavirus vaccine, said he will work to counter misinformation about the shots by mounting an ad blitz in his home state of Kentucky. ”There is bad advice out there, you know…
July 28, 2021 | by Politico
DOJ fires warning shot against ‘unusual’ post-election ballot reviews
The Justice Department on Wednesday issued another warning aimed at states conducting or considering audits of ballots tallied in last year’s election, reminding election authorities that allowing ballots to be mishandled can violate federal law…
July 28, 2021 | by Zubu Brothers
Corn Belt At Risk For ‘Damaging Derecho’ Storms
A derecho, otherwise known as a widespread, long-lived, straight-line wind storm, is expected to traverse parts of the Midwest Wednesday night and early Thursday, according to The Weather Channel. Derechos can cause hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, to…
July 28, 2021 | by Audacy
Biden appears to shout, 'My butt's been wiped' at press over weekend
Ryan Wrecker spent some of his morning trying to figure out what exactly President Joe Biden shouted at the press over the weekend. It sounds like he shouted, “my butt’s been wiped.
July 28, 2021 | by cnbc
Hobby Lobby’s $1.6 million Gilgamesh tablet has been forfeited to the U.S.
KEY POINTS A 3,500-year-old clay tablet purchased by the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts chain for $1.6 million has been forfeited to the United States. The tablet was illegally transported to the U.S. in 2003 and 2014. In a complaint filed in May 2020, pr…
July 28, 2021 | by Skarbutt
Spiritual to Physical: Let There Be Light!
“The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit." (John 3:8) In John 3:8, Jesus relates the moving of the wind to …
July 28, 2021 | by MOTUS A.D.
Bonus Round: What Is ‘Entrapment’
Meanwhile in Michigan: The FBI’s Whitmer Kidnapping Case Looks Like A Potemkin Terror Plot: With the help of snitches, the FBI rounded up some unemployed, homeless, mostly alone and angry loudmouths to build a fantasy football-style display of d…
July 28, 2021 | by The Hill
Norway bumps US as best place to be amid pandemic
Norway has taken over as the best place to be currently during the pandemic, bumping the United States from the top, according to a tool used by Bloomberg. Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking tracks a country’s economic standing, vaccina…
July 28, 2021 | by New York Post
A look at the facts tells you the left is propagating a false racist narrative
America may have its first mixed-race vice president, its first African American secretary of defense and its first Latino and immigrant as secretary of homeland security, but the country has never been so racist. That, at least, is one of the disturbi…
July 28, 2021 | by South China Morning Post
Chinese military drills simulate amphibious landing and island seizure in battle conditions
Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has held 20 naval exercises involving elements of island capture in the first half of 2021 Chinese embassy in the UK urges London to respect that China’s sovereignty, rights and interests in the…