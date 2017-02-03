U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran After Putting Country ‘On Notice’ Over Missile Test
Trump admin complains Iran not responding appropriately to "very favorable" nuclear deal.
President Donald Trump took aim at financial regulations Friday, ordering a review of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that could lead to major changes and suspending a conflict-of-interest rule for retirement advisers before it goes into effect this spring.
Attorney Robert Corn-Revere discusses the failed case against the "world's largest online brothel."
Frederick Douglass was an ardent defender of free speech, a principle dismissed by Berkeley protesters and rioters and their apologists.
Brendan O’Neill writes:
If business owners wish to ban lawful firearm carry in their establishments, then one Florida Republican wants them held liable for customer safety.
In a rare example of a Trump administration person admitting something they said was false, Kellyanne Conway conceded that the Bowling Green Massacre never happened. She called it "an honest mistake."
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean defended violent protestors who shut down free speech at UC Berkeley earlier this week, saying the angry young people "will soon run America."
The most libertarian member of Congress explains why he opposes Trump's executive order while agreeing with the president that refugee screening needs significant improvement
From Berkeley to Branson-land — and most points in between — it's time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!
From Berkeley to Branson-land — and most points in between — it's time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!
Minor X-Men character gets a trippy television show.
Global climate trend since Nov. 16, 1978: +0.12 C per decade