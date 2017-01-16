Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Brickbat: Weak Links
January 16, 2017
The Russian government has ordered Apple and Google to remove Linkedin from app stores for Android and iPhones. The move came after a Russian court banned Linkedin for violating a law that says any data on Russian citizens must be be stored in…

Could Congress eliminate the ATF under Trump?
January 15, 2017
Following a series of scandals in recent years, GOP lawmakers presented a plan to eliminate the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and roll its essential duties over to other law enforcement agencies. The legislation went nowhere during the Obama administration — but it’s being reintroduced for 2017.

