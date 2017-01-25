Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Should Twitter and Facebook be Regulated as Utilities?
January 25, 2017
The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right of free speech. But what happens when the most effective channels for that speech are corporations such as Twitter and Facebook? Does the government have an obligation to make sure those companies are not limiting free speech for some classes of users?

My sketchy understanding of the law is that the government is only responsible for making sure the government itself is not abridging free speech. I think most of us agree that we don’t want the government volunteering for any more work than the constitution says it should be doing.

But shouldn’t the federal government get involved if a few monopoly corporations start to control the national conversation by filtering out voices that disagree with them? 

That seems to be the situation right now. For example, Twitter is apparently “shadowbanning” me because of my past Trump tweets, or so I assume. That means my tweets only go out to a subset of my followers. The rest don’t know I tweeted. My followers tell me this is the case. They have to visit my timeline to see my tweets.

@ScottAdamsSays Your tweets are not at all showing up in my tweetfeed. 😠

— Roopa Dudley (@ArtRoopaDudley) January 26, 2017

Realistically, can I quit Twitter and be a successful media personality without it? Not in today’s world. The only way I could make that work is by having a huge presence on Facebook or Instagram.

But that might be a problem too. Instagram (owned by Facebook) just removed my girlfriend’s (@KristinaBasham) blue verification badge – on inauguration day – without explanation. Was that politically motivated? She has 2.7 million followers and lots of imposters pretending to be her. The blue verification badge was invented for situations like hers. We have no way to contact anyone at Instagram to fix it. 

The same thing happened a few months ago and we worked through a friend-of-a-friend to get her verification badge back. The official explanation was that removing it the first time was just a glitch. This time my contact didn’t reply to my email.

I can’t be 100% sure that Twitter is shadowbanning me to limit my political speech. They might have a bug in their system, for example. But it would be a big coincidence if they are not, given how many Trump supporters were targeted by Twitter in the past year. 

Likewise, I can’t be 100% sure my girlfriend is being punished by Facebook/Instagram for her association with me. But it seems like a big coincidence that she lost the verification on Inauguration Day. That lack of transparency is just as much of a problem as an actual abridgement of free speech. if I can’t know whether my freedom of speech is being limited by corporate overlords, how can I have trust in the Republic? And without trust, the system falls apart.

I want to trust my government, but without freedom of speech, I find that impossible. That’s why I support creating a law requiring the government to audit the major social media sites to certify that freedom of speech still exists for all classes of users. (Within reason.)

You might think there is not much risk of losing the right of free speech in the United States. But keep in mind that I have already lost my free speech in a practical sense. The social media tools you take for granted are not available to me in their full form.

If that doesn’t scare the shit out of you, it should.

A number of you have asked me whether I have been predicting recent political events with spooky accuracy or actually causing them with my own persuasion. You might get some insight into that question by watching what happens on this topic. My intention is to influence.

How am I doing so far?

Keep an eye on the surveillance state
January 25, 2017
When Americans learned of the federal government’s massive efforts to collect data on millions of innocent people during the Obama administration, constitutional conservatives were at the forefront of efforts to walk back the privacy violations. Despite support for some of his other policies, conservative voices must remain vigilant of Donald Trump’s efforts to enable the same surveillance state.

Mom Horrified to Discover Her 9-Year-Old Boy’s Public School Removed His Teeth
January 25, 2017
TeethNine-year-old Michael Flemming came home from school last week with three of his teeth missing. Not because he’d gotten into a fight, but because his public school’s dental program had removed them.

His mother was not happy.

I’m angry about this,” Shanda Flemming told WJZ. I don’t think that it should have happened like that,” says Flemming.

Baltimore City Schools is claiming that Flemming signed a permission slip, but Flemming says that she thought the school’s dental program was just going to clean her son’s teeth, not pull them.

Michael came home in terrible pain, crying from the procedure. It also caused him to miss the bus, and he had to walk all the way home.

Flemming told WJZ that her son was scheduled to visit the family’s dentist the following week.

“I just don’t understand how a school or a company can take it in their hands to do something like this to a child,” says Flemming.

Never heard of schools maintaining dental departments? Me neither. But apparently a kid died of an infected tooth in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in 2007—and ever since, Maryland schools have prioritized dental wellness. This does not seem like the best justification for putting public schools in the teeth-inspecton business, but okay.

Even so, it’s crazy that the school thought it could remove Flemming’s teeth without even calling his mom first. The school is not the parent.

This is the kind of insanity that unfolds when schools face no competition—and are free to disrespect students’ and parents’ rights. Incidents like Michael’s ordeal are the best case for school choice: parents should have more control over how their kids are treated in the education system.

National School Choice Week, an annual event promoting the ability of parents and students to have greater options in K-12 education, starts today. Over 21,000 events involving almost 17,000 schools from all 50 states will take place over the coming days. Go here to get more information about events and data about how increasing school choice–charters, vouchers, educational savings accounts, and more–is one of the best ways to improve education for all Americans. As a proud media sponsor of National School Choice Week, Reason will be publishing daily articles, podcasts, videos, interviews, and other coverage exploring the ways in which education is being radically altered and made better by letting more people have more choices when it comes to learning. For a constantly updated list of stories, go to Reason’s archive page on “school choice.”

