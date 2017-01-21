Trump and Spicer Attack Media for Rightly Scrutinizing Small Inauguration Crowds
"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe," said Spicer.
Today, social justice warriors took to the streets of Atlanta to protest the election of Donald Trump. (The Atlanta Journal Constitution has this report on the activities of the marchers). Former President Jimmy Carter, U.S. Representative John Lewis, and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin were the Democratic headliners of the event. Sponsors of the rally include the ACLU, Planned…
Is there room for a politics that embraces abortion rights, economic rights, civil liberties, free trade, and immigration? Yes, now more than ever.
This edition of the Weekly Drop focuses on firearms. Guns are certainly a hot-button issue, but I truly believe there's no better way to defend house and home.
Combining state authoritarianism with a hands-off state in domestic affairs is not viable.
New data shows that Americans moved away from states with high taxes.
D.C. is an amazing town. I love it more today than I did when I moved here five years ago. I could have stayed here forever, and might have, had love not beckoned me to San Francisco. I expect San Francisco is a better city, for me and in general. But that is a tall … [Read more…]
As long as there are unmet human desires, there are potential jobs – jobs to satisfy those desires.
The comedian Gallagher once joked that customers don’t like to hear they’re being charged more for using credit cards—they’d rather hear they’re getting a “discount for cash.” But in New York and some other states, it’s not just what customers want to hear. Telling customers there’s a surcharge to pay by credit card can actually land business owners in jail. Yet it’s perfectly legal to tell them something costs less if they pay cash.
That, at least, is how New York officials enforced the law, which—read literally—actually only prohibits shopkeepers from charging customers different prices depending on how they pay. Passed in the 1980s, the law is supposedly intended to protect consumers from hidden fees. But business owners must pay processing fees that don’t apply to cash transactions. Charging customers to pay that fee makes perfect sense. That’s why New York officials didn’t punish businesses that said they were giving cash customers a discount.
Yet that also means the state was violating the free speech rights of businesses who used the word “surcharge”—which, after all, is the truth. Business owners therefore sued on First Amendment grounds, and the U.S. Supreme Court heard the case last week. Timothy Sandefur explains why the Court needs to respect the First Amendment and rule against the state’s unconstitutional regulation.
Trump's inner circle has embraced the comparison to Jackson, America's first populist president, so he better get to work on the national debt.
So-called tax havens should be applauded, not criticized.
States meddle for prohibitionist and protectionist reasons.
Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) members are fighting back after being charged with trespassing for handing out constitutions without permission.
The Eastern Establishment fears and loathes Outsiders, and seeks to destroy them, usually via the mainstream media. Political agnostics who are skeptical about Big Government "solutions," left or right, view the current hullabaloo about the Trump presidency with some detachment. What's remarkable to us is the extremism, not just of those bitter about Clinton's loss, but by insiders who are threatened by the possibility Trump may upset their insider skims and scams. As an opening observation, I don't recall bitter Nixon supporters issuing death threats to performers at John Kennedy's inauguration in 1961–and the 1960 election was extremely close. I … Continue reading →
