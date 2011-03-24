Socialism Cannot Survive Without Capitalism

Funny thing about these socialists all over the world, imagining some wonderful oasis of the world without capitalism. How when socialism finally wins out over all of the peoples of the world and becomes the predominant political philosophy everywhere, their work will be complete. When that day comes, we will all supposedly link arms and sing kumbaya in peace and harmony for all mankind. Only one small problem with that theory: socialism is like a parasite, it cannot survive on its own. It requires a capitalistic state, or a number of capitalist states, which are the economic engines of the world, to fund them. As Margaret Thatcher once famously said “Socialism is great until you run out of other peoples money”, so too will “world socialism” fail. This is not conjecture its proven fact that without some capitalism for the socialist states to feed on, socialism will die. So I say, lets shrug, and starve it to death right now.