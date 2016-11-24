This Was Not Really a ‘Change’ Election: New at Reason

Was this a "change election"? Donald Trump's victory is widely attributed to the public's thirst for something new, which he represented and Hillary Clinton didn't. It would be more accurate to say the outcome stemmed from too much change—which has discombobulated conservatives, as well as liberals.

Trump would be very different from past presidents, and that quality appealed to voters fed up with the status quo. But his supporters were voting for something old. "Make America Great Again" is a cry of nostalgia. Steve Chapman explains more.

