Could Hillary Clinton still face prosecution?

President-elect Donald Trump’s political handlers have suggested that the incoming administration will have bigger priorities than continuing investigations into Hillary Clinton’s possible illegal activities. But that isn’t quelling an ongoing movement calling for the former top diplomat’s prosecution.

Late last month, many Trump supporters expressed disgust after the president-elect told The New York Times that continuing investigations into whether Clinton mishandled classified documents is “just not something that I feel very strongly about.”

“She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways,” Trump said, adding that he doesn’t wish to do anything to “hurt the Clintons.”

Judicial Watch head Tom Fitton, who was instrumental in blowing the top off the Clinton email scandal, warned Trump that failing to ensure Clinton is held accountable would kill his credibility with many supporters.

“President-elect Trump should focus on healing the broken justice system, affirm the rule of law and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Clinton scandals,” he said. “In the meantime, Judicial Watch will vigorously pursue its independent litigation and investigation of the Clinton email, national security, and other corruption scandals.”

Now, political consultant and Trump ally Roger Stone is circulating a petition to implore the incoming administration to demonstrate to American voters that, whether Clinton is guilty or not, the determination was made through proper legal channels.

In the petition addressed to Trump and his attorney general pick Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Stone argues that Americans are not even yet fully aware of the breadth of Clinton’s potential crimes.

“Either we are a nation of laws or we are a ‘banana republic’ led by criminals,” the petition says. “After the Watergate scandal, the mainstream media told us repeatedly that ‘no person is above the law.’”

The mainstream media, meanwhile, has been less helpful in digging into the Clinton email scandal. In fact, more MSM coverage has been dedicated to parroting Clinton-created allegations that Russian hackers compromised the Democratic Party’s email servers and swayed the results of the election.

“We respectfully urge President-Elect Donald Trump and Attorney General Designate Jeff Sessions to gather all appropriate evidence and submit it to the Grand Jury to make the important decision about the Clinton’s potential indictment,” Stone says in the petition.

And while the official channels used to back the Russian hacking claims have failed to provide evidence, Stone argues that there’s plenty of evidence via her actions that Clinton mishandled her emails at the State Department.

“If any average citizen lied to investigative officials, failed to turn over evidence, provided only selective evidence, they would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” his petition says. “If any average military personnel with even the lightest of Security Clearance was in breach as Clinton clearly was, they would be prosecuted. Why are our officials not held accountable for their actions?”

You can read the petition in full and sign it at this link.

The Clinton apparatus, meanwhile, is continuing to scapegoat her campaign loss on a combination of the FBI’s inquiry into her email use and the alleged Russian meddling in the election.

With it now clear that the White House is totally out of her grasp, Clinton and her allies are organizing an effort to call into question the legitimacy of FBI warrants regarding Clinton’s communications. Specifically, an effort is underway to raise questions about why the FBI believed there was new evidence in the case based on materials examined in a separate agency investigation into the sexual perversions of Clinton confidant Huma Abedin’s estranged husband Anthony Weiner.

Los Angeles lawyer Randy Schoenberg, a Clinton supporter and donor, obtained the FBI warrant Clinton blames in part for derailing her campaign via a Freedom of Information Act request; upon review, he contacted USA Today to declare he is “appalled” by its contents.

A quote from Schoenberg via the paper: “I see nothing at all in the search warrant application that would give rise to probable cause, nothing that would make anyone suspect that there was anything on the laptop beyond what the FBI had already searched and determined not to be evidence of a crime, nothing to suggest that there would be anything other than routine correspondence…”

The attorney added that he could find no reason “why they thought they might find evidence of a crime, why they felt it necessary to inform Congress, and why they even sought this search warrant…”

The insinuation, of course, is that the FBI (like the Russians) was working on Trump’s behalf gainst the former secretary of state.

Just last week, former President Bill Clinton told supporters: “James Comey cost her the election.”

And that’s precisely why Trump should keep his promise to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s actions— it’s a win-win for his administration.

If the investigation reveals no wrongdoing on Clinton’s part, Trump will have still endeared himself to supporters of a man of his word. And with her political hopes already dashed, Clinton too should welcome such an investigation to clear her name once and for all.

But if the investigation reveals the mishandling of information millions of Americans believe it will, Trump’s administration will have a solid basis to call into question all of the serious allegations Clinton has levied against his campaign… the idea that he engaged Russian hackers to sway the election, for instance.

If Trump forgets about the whole thing, though, he’ll anger many supporters while simultaneously giving the Clinton political machine the power to work against has administration behind the scenes at every chance.

Remember, Clinton was vying for a four-year position to fulfill obligations and ensure the future of her family political dynasty. Don’t think electoral defeat means she’s going to stop trying.

