Cultivate peace and harmony with all

The general consensus of the chattering class and neocon war hawks from both political “parties” is that Russia is bad, Russia “hacked” the election for Donald Trump, and Trump is a stooge of the Russian president.

It’s not surprising that the neocon warlovers are ratcheting up the anti-Russia rhetoric. They – the neocons — are mostly former Trotskyites and/or are puppets of the military-industrial complex. They have made their livings as Russiaphobes and by constantly promoting Russiaphobia through the “fake news” establishment media. But for the left, Russiaphobia is a new thing.

During the Cold War the political left sought to embrace Communist Russia (and Communist China), no doubt because leftists are socialists at heart. When Ronald Reagan began calling out the Soviets for their human rights and other abuses many on the left went apoplectic.

When Mitt Romney proposed during the 2012 campaign that Russia was a threat to America, President Barack Obama laughed it off with the remark, “The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.” And the establishment media concluded Romney was off his rocker.

But thanks to Obama’s feckless foreign policy and the “fake news” mainstream media ongoing anti-Russia propaganda, America and Russia do seem to be entering a new Cold War. The Obama Administration – and the political left seeking a scapegoat for Hillary Clinton’s failure as a candidate – have ramped up tensions with the Russians with their claims that Russia’s inference in the election hurt Clinton’s chances. They’ve offered no proof, but they’ve made the claim over and over. (Never mind that the U.S. orchestrated the Ukrainian coup and is opposing Russia in Syria over ISIS and Bashar Assad.)

On Tuesday, Obama increased sanctions on Russian businessmen and companies that were originally imposed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the U.S.-instigated hostilities in Ukraine. Seems the Russians have been pushed about as far as they’re wanting to be pushed.

“We believe this damages bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Russia will take commensurate measures.”

Peskov went on to say, “Almost every level of dialogue with the United States is frozen. We don’t communicate with one another, or (if we do) we do so minimally.”

For his part, Trump has said he may lift the sanctions and his cabinet is shaping up as one that will pursue détente with Putun rather than conflict.

That’s just what the Founders intended American foreign policy to be. To wit:

“Observe good faith and justice towards all Nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” George Washington, Farewell Address.

“It is a principle incorporated into the settled policy of America, that as peace is better than war, war is better than tribute.” James Madison, letter to the Dey of Algiers

“Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none.” Thomas Jefferson first Inaugural Address

“[A] spirit of justice and friendly accomodation…is our duty and our interest to cultivate with all nations.” Thomas Jefferson, second Annual Message

America’s best interests lie in peaceful trade and relations with Russia and China. If Trump will foster peaceful relations with Russia he will go a long way toward being a successful president.

Wars serve only the special interests of banksters, globalists and military-industrial complex.

The post Cultivate peace and harmony with all appeared first on Personal Liberty®.