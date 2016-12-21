John Bolton Is a Dangerous Warmonger: New at Reason

Donald Trump began to express doubts about the wisdom of overthrowing Saddam Hussein soon after the 2003 invasion of Iraq and by 2004 was criticizing the war as senseless and counterproductive—or, as he put it more recently, "a big, fat mistake." Hillary Clinton, by contrast, did not admit the war was a mistake until more than a decade after she voted for it. But John Bolton, the former U.N. ambassador whom Trump reportedly plans to nominate as deputy secretary of state, has Clinton beat: He still thinks the war was a good idea.

Bolton's stubborn defense of a disastrous war he helped engineer should by itself should be enough to disqualify him from any position related to foreign policy, writes Jacob Sullum. It also reflects interventionist instincts that are glaringly inconsistent with Trump's critique of reckless regime change and naïve nation building.

