Prior to President Elect Trump filling the Secretary of State job, I blogged here that Bolton’s mustache would be a problem.

Today I see this:

Trump rejects John Bolton not because he’s deranged but because he has a mustache. You can’t make this up. https://t.co/nimhTU60U4 pic.twitter.com/hjQHsu0Q4m — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 22, 2016

—

