Unexplained Fireworks Market Blast in Mexico, Supervolcano in Naples, Spiders on Mars: P.M. Links

December 21, 2016
  • President Obama moves to ban oil drilling in large swaths of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.
  • A spokesperson for Russia President Vladimir Putin says relations with the U.S. were "frozen" until Donald Trump, from whom they expected a "fresher and more constructive approach," took office. President Obama rejected the assertion.
  • The migrant who is the primary suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack had been the subject of a terror probe earlier this year and was rejected for asylum, but was not deported because Tunisia refused to take him back.
  • U.S.-supplied drones are not living up to expectations in Ukraine.
  • Eighty percent of the largest fireworks market in Mexico was destroyed in an unexplained blast.
  • Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski will be starting a consulting firm.
  • A supervolcano under Naples may be re-awakening.
  • Spiders on Mars.
  • No, Nickelback is not playing the inauguration.