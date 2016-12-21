Unexplained Fireworks Market Blast in Mexico, Supervolcano in Naples, Spiders on Mars: P.M. Links

President Obama moves to ban oil drilling in large swaths of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.
A spokesperson for Russia President Vladimir Putin says relations with the U.S. were "frozen" until Donald Trump, from whom they expected a "fresher and more constructive approach," took office. President Obama rejected the assertion.
The migrant who is the primary suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack had been the subject of a terror probe earlier this year and was rejected for asylum, but was not deported because Tunisia refused to take him back.
U.S.-supplied drones are not living up to expectations in Ukraine.
Eighty percent of the largest fireworks market in Mexico was destroyed in an unexplained blast.