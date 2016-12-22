Faking the news

Among the many excuses being floated for why Hillary Clinton didn’t break the glass ceiling last month, “fake news” appears to have pulled even with “the Russians” as the favorite among our liberal bettors. Because introspection is not a part of the progressive skill set, the reason Madame Secretary didn’t become Madame President must involve everyone between Nob Hill and Beacon Hill being — like, OMG — sooo dumb, you guys! It can’t be that a doddering sociopath with a penchant for cruelty couldn’t swing around the same people she called her “enemies,” could it? Nah, it was because we rubes stinking up the space between the coasts fall too easily for “fake news.”

As the theory goes, the proliferation of parody sites, fringe blogs and outright hate speech sources caused so many Americans to buy into bogus theories about the poor old gal that she didn’t stand a chance. And something needs to be done about it, pronto! Social media giants need to bring the hammer down on these guys before they bring on the Apocalypse! Someone needs to “curate” the news, lest the “deplorables” get the 2nd Amendment engraved on the moon!

I’m less concerned about “fake news” than my MSM pals. It’s not that I don’t loathe liars; it’s just that if I spent all my time fretting about them, then I’d be less useful than Hillary’s Wisconsin campaign coordinator. I’m also aware that “fake news” has been around a lot longer than Facebook. What we call “fake news” used to be called “gossip,” “propaganda” or — my preferred term — “bullsh*t.” “Hillary lost because of ‘fake news’” is no different than “Delta kicked Adam Saleh off the plane because he’s Muslim;” “Trump voters burned down the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church;” “Mike Brown had his hands up;” “Benghazi was caused by a YouTube video;” or “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”

Suggesting that Nana’s electoral Waterloo wouldn’t have happened before everyone turned the information superhighway into a multi-car pileup of disinformation is as disingenuous as suggesting the Kardashians deserve your attention. Long before George Soros filled the web with left-wing hate blogs masquerading as news sites, “fake news” spread like a fungus, with varying degrees of virulence. “Mikey from the Life cereal ads died from eating Pop Rocks and drinking Coke.” “Communism seems like a good idea.” “The Black Death is caused by Jews poisoning the wells.” “That Nazarene is a blasphemer.” Some caused kids to have an irrational fear of mixing the wrong candy and soft drinks. Others created genocidal tyranny which has killed more people than cancer. And others caused the Romans to nail the Savior to a tree.

People have bought into oft-repeated nonsense from the dawn of time. For the left, who have turned mass deception into performance art, to suddenly seize upon what they call “fake news” as a dodge is as ridiculous as suggesting the news should be “curated,” and they should be the curators. That they’re doing so in defense of a vicious harpy like Hillary Clinton is as ridiculous as trusting the truth to The New York Times.

Whatever you choose to call it, whether it be “fake news” or “Democrat Party talking points,” it isn’t new. Nor is it worthy of this much hand-wringing; especially considering how easy it is to spot, since the extra verbiage always gives it away. “Hillary lost because of (insert excuse unrelated to the fact that she’s as likeable as stewed beets and grilled skunk),” is fake. “Hillary lost” is real.

— Ben Crystal

