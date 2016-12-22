Forensic Science Is a Mess, and the Justice Department Wants to Keep It That Way (New at Reason)

Fake news might be a fake problem, but fake science is putting people in prison, and sadly, the federal government refuses to do anything about it.

In Reason's January 2017 issue, criminal justice reporter C.J. Ciaramella writes:

Last year, the FBI admitted that nearly every one of the experts at its microscopic hair analysis lab had given scientifically invalid testimony. The breaches affected almost 270 cases. Of those, 32 defendants were sentenced to death, and 14 were executed or died in prison.

Ciaramella adds, "the Department of Justice is refusing to implement recommendations that would increase safeguards against scientifically invalid testimony and require greater disclosure of misconduct and shoddy work."

