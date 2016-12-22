The Islamic State has published a list including the name and addresses of thousands of U.S. churches it is urging supporters to target for attacks over the Christmas holiday.

A post appeared on an Islamic social media group called “Secrets of Jihadis” late Wednesday calling for “bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year.”

The terror organization is calling on lone wolf attackers to target churches and other crowded places throughout the U.S. as Americas celebrate Christmas to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Berlin Christmas market on Monday which left 12 people dead.

And earlier this month the terror group vowed to increase the number of attacks against the west for the duration of the holiday season.

“Let all the disbelievers and apostates in Egypt and everywhere know that our war on polytheism is ongoing, and that the State of the Caliphate – with permission from Allah the Almighty – will continue to spill their blood and grill their bodies, so that there is no sedition and the religion is all for Allah,” the terror group said in a statement.

The post ISIS releases list of churches targeted for Christmas attacks appeared first on Personal Liberty®.