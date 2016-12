Assassin's Creed is a movie of sprawling awfulness, and you might initially to wonder why. The story, a gaudy concoction of time-travel exotica derived from a long-popular video game, would seem to have strong sci-fi-fantasy potential; and the expensive cast includes two Oscar-winners and two Oscar nominees. So what went wrong?

Everything. The movie is incoherent both narratively and visually—not a winning combination, writes Kurt Loder.

View this article.