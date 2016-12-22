Trump Has a Blank Check on Executive Power. Thanks Obama! (New Reason Podcast)

"Trump already looks like a thought experiment you'd make up to scare liberals straight about the concentration of executive power," says the Cato Institute's Gene Healy, who has a cover story in the current issue of Reason arguing that Obama's "most lasting legacy" will be to "leave to his successor a presidency even more powerful and dangerous than the one he inherited from Bush."

In our latest podcast, Healy chats with Editor in Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward about the most likely long-term impact of a president once touted as our first civil libertarian in the White House—and it won't be what "your neighbor who put a 'Hope' sticker on his Prius" had in mind.

