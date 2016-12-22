Trump Tweets About Nukes, Ivanka Harassed on Flight, Suspect Sought in German Truck Attack: P.M. Links

- President-Elect Donald Trump tweeted that America should expand its nuke program until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" on nuclear weapons.
- Ivanka Trump was harassed by a passenger on a JetBlue flight. The passenger was booted off after apparently yelling at her that her father was "ruining the country."
- When a black church in Mississippi was burned in November, people believed/assumed it was a hate crime. Now authorities have arrested a parishoner they accuse of setting it.
- Florida's Supreme Court ruled today that more than 200 people on death row were given unconstitutional sentences. This is a result of a previous U.S. Supreme Court decision that declared the way the state implemented the death penalty was unconstitutional.
- German authorities are searching properties connected to Tunisian Anis Anri, their suspect in the deadly truck crash attack in Berlin. His fingerprints were found on the truck.
- Carl Icahn will be Trump's adviser for overhauling regulations. RNC spokesman Sean Spicer will be Trump's press secretary.
- The Syrian military claims the last of the rebels are gone from Aleppo and they've fully recaptured the city.
