Aluminum, Fertilizer, Steel, Nuclear Waste

The resistance against water fluoridation might be a different story if the naturally occurring element of fluoride was added to our water. Fluoride is found in all natural waters, levels can be very high in groundwater, depending on a number of factors, such as the types of rocks and minerals of that region. Drinking water is the largest fluoride source.

Our tap water, on the other hand, is littered with hydrofluorosilicic Acid, a toxic industrial waste by-product that governments have been adding to our drinking water for over sixty years. Again, we’re not talking about the natural element of fluoride here, we are talking about industrial toxic waste.

What Exactly Are We Drinking?

So what exactly are we drinking? The substance added to our drinking water is called hydrofluorosilicic acid. It is a toxic waste substance created from the production of aluminum, fertilizer, steel and nuclear industries. It’s not the natural element of fluoride, again, it’s industrial toxic waste.

Current Prices on popular forms of Gold Bullion

For example, in the Phosphate Mining & Production Industry, much of the hydrofluorosilicic acid occurs from strip-mined rock. The rock is broken up, placed in giant vats where sulfuric acid is also added to get rid of whatever phosphate (and other contaminants) are in the rock. While the phosphate is extracted, the contaminants used to be released into the atmosphere. This was creating more pollution, and killing animal and plant life.

Against Environmental Regulations

Environmental regulations were put in place where pollution control devices were set up in order to capture the contaminants, like arsenic, lead, mercury, silicofluoride and more. Included in the pollution control device is hydrofluorosilicic acid, so toxic that one needs to wear a full body suit and mask to be around it. These contaminants are then taken out of the chimneys (scrubbed off with the acid) and stored in “open-air cooling lakes,” which are further exposed to airborne contaminants. (See video below)

“In regard to the use of fluorosilicic acid as a source of fluoride for fluoridation, this agency regards such use as an ideal environmental solution to a long-standing problem. By recovering byproduct fluorosilicic acid from fertilizer manufacturing, water and air pollution are minimized” (source)(source) Rebecca Hanmer – Former Deputy Assistant Administrator For Water, US Environmental Protection Agency

Industrial practices produce millions and millions of gallons of this liquid hazardous waste. Because it costs these corporations thousands and thousands of dollars per ton to neutralize and dispose of (hydrofluorosilicic acid), they instead sell it to the population as a ‘product.’ How ridiculous is that? Hydrofluorosilicic acid is shipped to your local drinking water supplier.

“If this stuff gets out into the air, it’s a pollutant; if it gets into the river, it’s a pollutant; if it gets into the lake, it’s a pollutant; but if it goes right straight into your drinking water system, it’s not a pollutant. That’s amazing.” (source)(source) Former VP and Senior Chemist at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters

Our world is currently experiencing great changes on multiple levels, and one of them is health. People all across the globe are becoming more conscious about their health, and are starting to notice the many problems that are associated with the global health industry. A great example of this over the past few years has been the emergence of studies that shed light on the dangers of pesticides and non-organic food, and the fact that genetically modified food might not be safe as we thought. You can read more about that HERE. Another great example were the “Marches Against Monsanto“, which saw millions of people gather all over the world to oppose the bio-tech giant. Fluoride however, is arguably the biggest indication that the world of health is changing for the better as so many communities and cities all over the world have removed it.

Reprinted with permission from Collective Evolution.

The post Aluminum, Fertilizer, Steel, Nuclear Waste appeared first on LewRockwell.