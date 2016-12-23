Rand Paul unleashes annual Festivus grievances

December 23, 2016
“I’ve got a lot of problems with you people, and now you’re going to hear about it!” -Frank Costanza.

Sen. Rand Paul is unhappy about a few things, including incoming President Donald Trump’s ‘Bilderberg’ cabinet picks. Here’s the liberty-friendly lawmaker’s annual list of Festivus gripes.

Each year, Paul delights his Twitter followers with an airing of grievances in the spirit of Frank Constanta’s Festivus for the rest of us from a 1997 episode of the hit sitcom Seinfeld.

Without further ado, here are Paul’s 2016 political gripes:

Thank you, Sen. Paul, for a little much needed levity as we head into Christmas.
In the comments below, list your own Festivus grievances.

