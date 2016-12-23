Rand Paul unleashes annual Festivus grievances

“I’ve got a lot of problems with you people, and now you’re going to hear about it!” -Frank Costanza.

Sen. Rand Paul is unhappy about a few things, including incoming President Donald Trump’s ‘Bilderberg’ cabinet picks. Here’s the liberty-friendly lawmaker’s annual list of Festivus gripes.

Each year, Paul delights his Twitter followers with an airing of grievances in the spirit of Frank Constanta’s Festivus for the rest of us from a 1997 episode of the hit sitcom Seinfeld.

Without further ado, here are Paul’s 2016 political gripes:

Hello again, I hope everyone is having a Happy Festivus! It’s once again time for my annual #AiringofGrievances… pic.twitter.com/pZfRtAUtZN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

On the media & #fakenews: Festivus is real, media, so don’t try 2 fact check it. And @TheOnion is more accurate than a Brian Williams report — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

New administration is lookin good. Haven’t seen this many billionaires in 1 place since I staked out Bilderbergs w/ Alex Jones. Good times. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

.@peterthiel is advising the President Elect. That’s great. But his plan 2 make the Statue of Liberty into a digital stop sign is a bit much — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

I know I’ve said a lot about @AmbJohnBolton so you’re probably expecting me 2 say something nice for the holidays. Nope. #AiringofGrievances — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

My favorite Cabinet pick is what’s his name, umm it’s that guy who wanted to eliminate the Dept. of @ENERGY. Hang on I’ll think of it… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

New administration has some great people. But I wanna know who has to tell @realdonaldtrump he can’t build a golf course on the South Lawn? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

The national Park Service announced a grant 2 study “Knowledge, Experience and Beliefs of the Supernatural Environment.” #AiringofGrievances pic.twitter.com/8XVRwhdKe3 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

I bet you didn’t know the federal government is using $30,000 of your taxes to study Ugandan gambling practices. #AiringofGrievances pic.twitter.com/OMbLtDxKTE — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

The Department of State, is advertising a $1.25 million grant opportunity to produce a superhero cartoon in Pakistan. #AiringofGrievances pic.twitter.com/Pyheyqa1mo — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

We’ve got a lot of problems w/ how our tax dollars are spent & you’ve only heard about some. But I’m not done yet…https://t.co/U22SbuFrkd pic.twitter.com/KZKJYiI2Xk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Speaking of fake drama, this administration is the first to include 2 @WWE hall of famers. My grievance is, why isn’t Mean Gene press sec? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Also, for those who think @WWE is real, I’m very sorry Bernie Sanders lost. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Sticking with sports for a minute, I have an idea for @HBO: hard knocks, congressional baseball version. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Great, now I’m proposing reality shows too. The new environment in DC is catching…#AiringofGrievances pic.twitter.com/m8QfTN8Zf9 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

But I’m upset VP & cabinet wasn’t picked w/ a reality show. I would have watched. You would have too, don’t deny it. #AiringofGrievances — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

I’m gonna have to stop tweeting about Festivus soon, @FoxNews just asked me to come on & talk about my own personal #WaronChristmas. Rude. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

For the folks at @MSNBC, that was a joke. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

What’s NOT a joke is wasteful spending & the fact that I wish you all a Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays. Hope you enjoyed Festivus w/ me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Thank you, Sen. Paul, for a little much needed levity as we head into Christmas.

In the comments below, list your own Festivus grievances.

