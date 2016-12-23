The WIRE: Your week in review

From Germany to JetBlue — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

An Islamic terrorist murdered 12 and injured dozens more by hijacking a truck and running it into a crowd of Christmas shoppers in Berlin; another attack like the one in Nice, France earlier this year. Of course, fake news sources knew precisely whom to blame.



It is high time Europe gets serious about enacting commonsense truck control laws. Truck violence is out of control!!

Here’s hoping President Barack Obama’s open borders/amnesty for illegal aliens policy works as well here as it has in Europe!



“I really love what you’ve done with the place, Angela.”



The Berlin suspect, Tunisian native Anis Amri, had previously been under surveillance by German authorities, and had committed violent crimes in multiple countries.



Just one more victim, and he would have qualified for platinum jihadi status.

ISIS wasn’t going to let the holidays go without some more islamofascism, promising Christmas attacks which will “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.” Aw, so SWEET! And we got you something, too!



Hope it’s your size!

The Russian Ambassador to Turkey was assassinated in front of horrified onlookers this week. The murderer shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the crime, prompting some experts to suspect a YouTube video was behind it.



Either that, or “climate change.”

Despite the rising tide of Islamic terrorist attacks worldwide, President Obama proudly ended the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS), on the basis that it discriminated against people from countries which produce most Islamic terrorists. However, Obama made no effort to dismantle his administration’s watchdog against Tea Party members, gun owners and white conservatives.



They don’t have a cool acronym like NSEERS, though.

During a press conference, President Obama proclaimed “Almost every country on Earth sees America as stronger and more respected today than they did 8 years ago.” However, Obama failed to name any of these magical lands.



“Um, you’ve never met them. They – uh – live in another country.”

Although he denied any Russian hacks of the election, Obama did object to alleged Russian attempts to influence American voters. “When any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our election, we need to take action.”



Hang on, Barry. Benjamin Netanyahu and the kids from Brexit would like a word.

President-elect Trump appointed his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to a senior counselor to the President post, touching off a round of butthurt from liberals, apparently furious that a woman succeeded without their approval. If Conway were a Democrat, they’d be building statues of her by now.



“A conservative WOMAN? BURN THE WITCH!”

Professional hoaxster Adam Saleh created a furor this week when he claimed he was kicked off a Delta flight for “speaking Arabic.” Saleh’s tale was quickly debunked by other passengers. About time someone puts this clown on a “no-fly” list.



I hope he gets a seat next to a drooler with a deviated septum.

Of course, prominent “progressives” were just as quick to take the professional liar’s word for it, promising to avoid Delta.



Any chance they can get fat people and screaming toddlers to join their boycott?

More trouble in the friendly skies, as a deranged Hillary Clinton supporter verbally assaulted Ivanka Trump and her children on a JetBlue flight, AFTER bragging about the coming attack on Twitter.



Of course, if that had been Chelsea Clinton, homeboy would be strapped to a chair in GITMO by now.

Democrats were quick to condemn – the victim. Fake news outlets and left wing hate blogs suggested Ms. Trump “asked for it” by flying coach on a commercial airline, while others justified the assault because of her father’s politics.



Liberal logic: If you hate someone, shriek at their daughter and grandkids in public.

Remember how liberals and the fake news media blamed “white supremacists for the burning of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi? Meet the arsonist: Hopewell parishioner Andrew McClinton.



Man, the KKK has really relaxed their admission standards.

The Electoral College put a bow on the election, with a final tally of: Trump – 304, Hillary – 227. Between 2008, 2016, refusing to accept the 2016 results, and the E.C., Hillary has now lost the same office 4 out of 4 times.



America to Hillary: “TAKE THE HINT!”

Michael Moore threw his considerable bulk behind an effort to undo the election this week, offering to bribe electors who changed their votes from Trump.



If there’s a more glaring example of the craven hypocrisy which defines liberalism, I bet it’s cheaper to feed.

Soon-to-be-ex-First Lady Michelle Obama told Oprah this week that Trump’s victory has given her the sads. Said the multi-millionaire to the billionaire: “(N)ow, we are feeling what not having hope feels like.”



“Barry and I are going to have to start flying on the SAME PLANE! The struggle is real!”

And, Hillary surrogate and admitted child molester Lena Dunham told an interviewer “I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.” Sure; because a woman isn’t a woman until she’s vacuumed a baby out of her uterus.



Lucky for Lena, her mother didn’t feel the same way.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “Merry Christmas, from The WIRE!”

