Montreal’s Awful War on New Restaurants: New at Reason

Lawmakers in Montreal have moved to crack down on new restaurants, in an odious attempt to protect existing ones.

"Montreal has one of the highest restaurant per-capita ratios in North America and the amount of places to eat is worrying local politicians," reads a Canadian Press piece from earlier this week.

If that sounds awful and weird, that's because it is. Studies of the best places to eat often conclude that the more restaurants a city has per-capita, the better its restaurant scene. It's no surprise that the more choices a consumer has, the better off that consumer is.

The worry expressed by lawmakers has turned into a ban on new restaurants from opening within 25 meters of an existing one along the city's Rue Notre Dame. Notably, the action comes as "a number of commercial and retail properties remain empty" in this same part of Montreal. Food writer Baylen Linnekin breaks down the politics.

