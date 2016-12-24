Sleep Like A Baby With This “Emperor’s Secret”

It’s Christmas Eve — and soon the little ones will be asleep, with visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.

But for lots of us, sleep doesn’t come quite that easily.

Especially as we get older, getting a solid eight hours of shut-eye every night can be a real challenge. We toss and turn and replay in our minds all the stresses and anxieties of the day.

But if you’re looking for a simple (and natural) way to get a good night’s sleep, some truly effective help is on the way.

And it’s all thanks to a famous emperor you probably learned about in school ages ago.

If you’re a history buff like me, you probably know the name Charlemagne very well.

He’s known as the father of modern Europe, and was even crowned holy Roman emperor in the year 800.

But what you might not know about Charlemagne is that he may be responsible for one of the greatest sleep breakthroughs ever.

It’s said that Charlemagne was so impressed with the calming effect the herb lemon balm had on his subjects that he ordered it planted at all the monasteries and medicinal gardens throughout his vast kingdom.

He helped make lemon balm available to the masses — and hundreds of years later, we know that lemon balm can be a powerful natural remedy for helping you get to sleep (and stay asleep).

Lemon balm is also great for calming away stress. In one double-blind, placebo-controlled study, people who took 600 mg of lemon balm daily reported feeling significantly less anxiety.

And in another international study, lemon balm extract helped relieve anxiety and reduce the number of sleep disturbances among patients. In fact, a whopping 95 percent of people responded to the treatment!

Lemon balm is thought to work by increasing the concentration of GABA, a key neurotransmitter that helps to promote sleep.

The best feature of lemon balm may be its price. It’s widely available online, and you can pick up a month’s supply for less than $15.

Live well,

Natalie Moore

Managing editor, Living Well Daily

Ed. Note: Please send your feedback: nmoore@lfb.org – and click here to like us on Facebook.

Sources

[1] Lemon Balm: The Calming Herb

[2] Lemon Balm

[3] Pilot trial of Melissa officinalis L. leaf extract in the treatment of volunteers suffering from mild-to-moderate anxiety disorders and sleep disturbances

[4] Nutrients to Combat the Modern Stress Epidemic

[5] LEMON BALM: THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF BEES

The post Sleep Like A Baby With This “Emperor’s Secret” appeared first on Laissez Faire.