Win Bitcoin For Christmas: Predict When BTC Hits $1,000

Let’s play a little game.

Bitcoin, it seems, will soon hit the $1,000 mark.

To celebrate, we’re going to put on a little friendly competition for you and your fellow LFT readers.

So, place your bets.

The first reader who guesses when bitcoin will hit $1,000 within 12 hours will get $50 in BTC for FREE.

No catch.

My guess, for example, is Jan. 6, 2017 at noon EST. (That’s a GUESS. I’m not a fortune-teller. I have no idea.

Don’t base your guess on mine.)

Send your best guess to Chris@lfb.org.

And, after you do that, if you haven’t already, check out Reason’s hilarious libertarian holiday gift guide.

Just in case you need some VERY last-minute gift ideas…

Merry Christmas.

See you next week!

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

