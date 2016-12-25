2016’s big stories

In a year dominated by the most unpredictable presidential election in generations it’s not surprising that political stories dominated the interest of Personal Liberty® readers.

But some other issues also caught your attention. Among them were gun rights, religious liberty and keeping yourself safe in the event you found yourself in the middle of a riot – a pertinent subject given the civil unrest sparked by Black Lives Matter and anti-Trump rabble fomenting unrest across the country. There was also an early prediction of a Donald Trump presidential victory.

Here are the top 10 stories of the year based on reader views, presented in reverse order. Step out of your “safe space” if you dare and join us on a review of the year’s most-read articles. If these weren’t your favorites, tell us in the comments which ones were.

Trump’s first 100 days

Here’s what Donald Trump and Congress should work together to do in Trump’s first 100 days to restore liberty and spark economic growth the like of which has never before been seen in this country:

Repeal Obamacare.

Repeal laws and regulations that prohibit health insurance policies from being sold across state lines and that mandate certain coverages in all policies, thus allowing a free market to develop in the health insurance industry.

Remove legal and tax barriers/incentives that prohibit or discourage doctors and patients from engaging in trade for services, thus allowing a free market to develop in the healthcare industry.

Audit the Federal Reserve and begin the process of repealing the Federal Reserve Act and the 16th

Read more…

Watch: Anti-Trump punk overheats when asked to explain liberal logic

Claiming the GOP frontrunner is “literally, basically Hitler” as his reason for vandalizing Donald Trump campaign signs, the young activist in this video has a hard time answering a few very basic questions.

“I hate Donald Trump. He’s literally, basically Hitler,” the young man said when asked to explain his anger. “He’s doing the same thing that Hitler did, well, in a different way.”

But when pressed to explain how speaking out against illegal immigration is in any way similar to the atrocities carried out by Adolf Hitler, things became a bit trickier for the young man.

Read more…

Is Attorney General Lynch participating in ‘Summer of Chaos?’

Private Twitter exchanges obtained from #BlackLivesMatter leader DeRay McKesson’s hacked phone seem to indicate that Attorney General Loretta Lynch is at least passively participating in the upcoming “Summer of Chaos” aimed at shutting down both the Republican and Democrat National Conventions in July.

By shutting down conventions and creating chaos into November, #BlackLivesMatter activists want to so disrupt the process that President Barack Obama has an excuse to implement martial law and cancel the election.

An exchange between McKesson and #BlackLivesMatter activist Samuel Sinyangwe revealed…

Read more…

What should you do if protestors surround your car?

Street protests are all too common these days, and blocking traffic has become one of the favorite methods of public protest. If you, as a motorist, round a corner and find yourself in the middle of a protest march, or if protestors suddenly surround your car, you need to take action quickly.

Dave Young, founder and director of Arma Training, stresses that immediate action is important, but such action requires forethought and a thorough understanding of the laws of self-defense in your state.

“Most state’s self-defense laws allow you to use reasonable force to defend yourself and your family, but you may not use deadly force unless you are facing an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm,” Young said. “Some prosecutors could see using your car to drive away from a protest as using force, even deadly force. So the first thing you must do is assess the threat level.”

If the protestors are merely blocking your way, you may be able to use a reasonable level of force to get out of the situation, but you must remember that someone who was not at the scene will evaluate your decisions.

Read more…

ATF forgot to comply with policy, accidentally creating gun owner database

The government’s top watchdog revealed in a new report that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) essentially maintained a database of law-abiding gun owners by ignoring its own policies.

According to Government Accountability Office (GAO) auditors, ATF failed to remove the names of gun purchasers from its Multiple Sales (MS) database and another system called Access 2000 which allowed it to stockpile information on lawful gun owners by scouring the records of out of business federal firearms license holders.

FFLs are required to report to the ATF the names of customers who purchase multiple firearms at once. ATF is supposed to keep the names on file for no longer than two years, after which policies require that the agency remove identifying information about the buyers if the firearms haven’t been linked to a crime.

Read more…

Obama regime targets gunsmiths with new executive order

President Barack Obama just quietly released a new executive order that could subject casual gunsmiths to thousands of dollars in fees and other regulatory burdens if they so much as thread a barrel on a firearm.

The executive order gives new authority to the State Department’s Directorate of Defense trade Controls, which oversees International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the underlying Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

From the State Department: “Any person who engages in the United States in the business of manufacturing or exporting or temporarily importing defense articles, or furnishing defense services, is required to register with the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls … For the purpose of this subchapter, engaging in such a business requires only one occasion of manufacturing or exporting or temporarily importing a defense article or furnishing a defense service. A manufacturer who does not engage in exporting must nevertheless register.”

Read more…

Professor who predicted the last five election outcomes: ‘Trump is going to make it’

Political science professor Helmut Norpoth says Americans probably shouldn’t pay so much attention to mainstream media polls declaring Hillary Clinton the frontrunner in the presidential contest.

Norpoth, who has correctly predicted the outcome of the popular vote in every election since 1996, says GOP nominee Donald Trump has an incredible 87 percent chance of beating Clinton in November.

The professor says his election prediction model draws heavily on how each of the candidates performed in their primary elections.

Read more…

For media, questioning Clinton’s health is a fireable offense

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is a 68-year-old woman who’s suffered a serious brain injury, frequently stumbles when moving about and who has on several occasions had uncontrollable coughing fits. But let’s not talk about that.

That’s the message coming from mainstream media outlets despite a desire from a majority of Americans to know whether she’s physically up for the job of commander-in-chief and serious questions about her health raised by prominent medical experts.

But it’s evidently become increasingly dangerous to question Clinton’s health in public forums.

Television personality Dr. Drew Pinsky said he was “gravely concerned” about Clinton in a recent interview.

Read more…

Practicing Christianity about to become illegal in Massachusetts

The basic foundational tenets of the Christian religion are about to become “illegal” in Massachusetts.

This is certainly not a surprise as the elites who walk the halls of power have long been working to eliminate the notion of the one Supreme Being God from the public consciousness and replace Him with their one god – the state. In fact, I wrote before the Supreme Court issued its ruling Obergefell v. Hodges that if the court created a “right” to “gay marriage” that it would be end of religious liberty in America.

That’s because the PC movement and LGBT movement and all other movements allegedly seeking “equality” are not about equality at all. They are about seeking to divide people against each other and gain special privileges for one group at the expense of others and manipulating people into surrendering more of their liberties to government.

Read more…

Activists call for ‘Day of Rage’ Friday, avoid these places

The hacktivist collective that calls itself Anonymous is calling for protesters to gather at locations throughout the country for a nationwide protest against police. Though the group is calling for peaceful protests, police and protesters are likely to be on edge in the cities where the actions are planned.

“On July 7th, we collectively witnessed the deaths of five officers. They had nothing to do with the deaths of either Philando or Alton. While we cannot agree with the official accounts of the Dallas Police Department and the theory that there was only one shooter involved, we can agree that this was a heinous incident that has no place in our fight for justice and equality,” the group said. “Yet, while we do honor these fallen officers, we will not be discouraged. We will not stop until the officers responsible for the deaths of both Alton Sterling and Philando Castile are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We WILL NOT submit to another failure of judgement by those who failed to indict Darren Wilson and prosecute the officers who were involved in the death of Freddie Gray.”

Anonymous is encouraging activists to take to the streets in the following locations on Friday, July 15, to protest.

Read more…

In less than a week we will put 2016 behind us. It was a tumultuous year — with the tumult largely caused by astroturf Democrat- and George Soros-funded and instigated protests — that saw the political and establishment order turned on its head.

And in just over three weeks the eight-year nightmare of the Obama Administration will finally be in our rear-view mirror. Good riddance.

The post 2016’s big stories appeared first on Personal Liberty®.