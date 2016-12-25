Establishment media: Terror worries are racist

In the wake of a terror attack ahead of the Christmas holiday, many Germans blame Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open border policies for making the country a playground for Islamic extremists. But according to progressives observing from the U.S., tightening immigration policy to guard against terror would be akin to welcoming the return of Nazism.

Shortly after the attack last week, right-leaning German groups blasted Merkel’s policies that have flooded the country with asylum seekers from battle torn terror hotbeds across the Middle East.

But the U.S. establishment media wasted no time imparting elitist opinions of how average Germans should feel about the flood of Muslims making their way into the country as terror activity and civil disturbances increase.

The Washington Post’s editorial board declared that advocating for more stringent immigration policies in the country would signal a rebirth of Nazi-style hyper nationalism in the country.

“Throughout history, violent, authoritarian movements have tried to exploit the freedom, openness and diversity of democratic societies for undemocratic purposes, turning their most cherished strengths into potentially mortal vulnerabilities,” they wrote. “If any country understands this, it is Germany, where National Socialists first destabilized the Weimar Republic through demonstrations and propaganda and then took it over via the ballot box.”

The New York Times similarly ridiculed Germans for being wary of Muslim immigrants, saying Germans risk broad discrimination against Muslim communities by recognizing that the recent attacks were motivated by Islamic extremism.

Instead of more harshly scrutinizing new Muslim arrivals, both the Times and Post suggest that all Germans should embrace draconian new government surveillance initiatives.

“Protecting the public and foiling terrorism in Germany and across Europe will require far greater cooperation on intelligence and policing among neighboring nations,” the Times declared.

The Post chimed: “Germany may need a more general attitude adjustment toward security; due to privacy concerns, for example, it has been slower than the United States and United Kingdom to adopt video surveillance of public spaces.”

Meanwhile, terror experts in the U.S. say attacks like the one that just occurred in Germany will soon happen here thanks to an influx of refugees.

“We too have an out-of-control asylum system; we too have had a chief executive constantly haranguing the populace at large to see only unexpurgated good in refugees and asylees; we too have seen increasing numbers of dubious and badly vetted migrant influxes from jihadist-infected parts of the world, even as our Congress does nothing to rein the executive in – an executive who has, for no discernible reason, even negotiated a deal with Australia to take large numbers of primarily Middle Easterners off that country’s hands and out of its offshore detention centers. And we too rarely detain asylum seekers while they wend their way ever so slowly, slowly through a cumbersome administrative system which permits them to remain for months (sometimes years) and gives them many bites at the apple should they be denied the first time,” Dan Cadman, a former U.S. immigration official, wrote in a piece for the Center for Immigration Studies.

The post Establishment media: Terror worries are racist appeared first on Personal Liberty®.