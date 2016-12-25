The real big fakers of 2016

Fake news has become quite the buzz phrase among the nation’s media elite in recent weeks. But this year’s biggest purveyors of falsehoods and bad predictions are within their ranks.

Here are 2016’s biggest peddlers of fake news.

Katie Couric

Despite producing a documentary that misrepresented law abiding gun owner, Couric is headed for a shiny new job at the Today Show.

An anti-firearm propaganda film released earlier this year was criticized after revelations that its creators deceptively edited an interview with 2nd Amendment supporters to make the activists look uninformed.

Under the Gun, a documentary which claims to examine “the events and people who have kept the gun debate fierce and the progress slow,” was produced and narrated by mainstream media lifer Katie Couric.

About 20 minutes into the lengthy propaganda piece Couric is seen interviewing members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, “a non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots organization dedicated to advancing the fundamental human right of all Virginians to keep and bear arms.”

Couric is met with silence and blank stares in the film after asking the activists: “If there are no background checks for gun purchasers, how do you prevent felons or terrorists from purchasing a gun?”

In reality, the gun owners offered well-reasoned and informed answers.

Kurt Eichenwald

Newsweek editor and Vanity Fair contributor Kurt Eichenwald has been a leading MSM voice behind claims that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow during the 2016 election.

He also claimed via Twitter, without providing any proof whatsoever, that Trump spent a portion of the 1990s locked in a mental institution.

Fox’s Tucker Carlson demanded that he back the claims, asking: “Do you believe that you are practicing journalism?”

Eichenwald proceeded to fall apart.

The Washington Post

The Post has repeatedly accused conservative alternative media outlets of publishing propaganda or material that is totally fake.

The paper has also been a leading purveyor of the Russia hacked the election myth.

Recently, however, WaPo was forced to admit that an entire report skewering the alternative media for publishing fake news was based on shady sources.

In other words, introspection isn’t really their thing.

ABC, CBS and NBC

The mainstream news channels spent the entire election season making personal attacks against president-elect Donald Trump and claiming it was impossible for him to win the election.

That made them look pretty stupid.

What’s more embarrassing, however, is how little time the so-called news outlets spent giving viewers the rundown on actual issues.

“No trade, no healthcare, no climate change, no drugs, no poverty, no guns, no infrastructure, no deficits. To the extent that these issues have been mentioned, it has been on the candidates’ terms, not on the networks’ initiative,” media analyst Andrew Tyndall noted earlier this year.

Here’s the breakdown.

Fox News’s faux experts

A frequent Fox News “terrorism analyst” was sentenced to 33 months in prison this summer for falsely claiming to have worked for the CIA for nearly three decades.

Wayne Simmons, 62, of Annapolis, Maryland, has been a frequent guest on Fox since 2002, contributing to the network on foreign policy and terrorism matters as a “former CIA operative.”

Between 1973 and 2000, the years Simmons claimed to have worked for the CIA, his actual resume includes such things as nightclub doorman, bookie, manager of a rent-by-the-hour hot tub business, mortgage broker and defensive back for the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints.

Evidently no one at Fox bothered to verify the source’s background. And, evidently since he was on television as an “expert,” nor did anyone working within the federal government.

Don’t believe everyone you see on TV.

New York’s Daily News

The paper misrepresented NRA opposition to a bill that could have violated the 2nd Amendment rights of Americans to claim the gun lobby was actively engaged in arming terrorists.

What the NRA actually opposed were not sensible gun laws that would keep firearms out of the hands of jihadists, but efforts to strip 2nd Amendment rights from law abiding Americans with a healthy skepticism about government actions.

Still, editors decided to run with the headline: “NRA’s Sick Jihad.”

These are just a few reasons Americans continue to abandon mainstream media in droves—somehow, though, MSM has yet to get the scoop.

The real big fakers of 2016