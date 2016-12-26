Happy Birthday to the Bill of Rights: New at Reason

The Bill of Rights turns 225 years old this month.

A. Barton Hinkle writes:

Two hundred and twenty-five years ago this month, Virginia ratified the Bill of Rights, thereby enshrining its 10 Amendments in the Constitution. The official anniversary, 10 days ago, was noted here and there, but it did not get the sort of celebration it deserved: something like the Fourth of July and Mardi Gras and Christmas all rolled into one.

Virginia ought to celebrate the loudest, and not just because the votes of Virginians put the Bill of Rights over the top. The document was drafted by one Virginian (James Madison), and it was based on the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which had been written by another (George Mason). The latter declaration—with some judicious editing—remains a part of Virginia's Constitution to this day.

Patriotic celebrations have fallen out of favor of late. There is a gawdawful lot that is wrong with our country, as everyone will tell you—probably at greater length than you would prefer. Last month's presidential election has soured the national mood even further. One side is bitter about the Electoral College and the other side is bitter about the first side's bitterness. Congress has the approval ratings of a gangrenous wart, the president-elect is about equally well-liked and the general consensus seems to be that everything stinks.