The Siberian Secret to Beating Cancer

If you wander through some of the most inhospitable regions of Siberia… or the highest reaches of the Alps… you’ll see something that looks like it doesn’t belong.

It’s a beautiful yellow flower on a hearty green stem.

It doesn’t look like it should be able to survive… let alone thrive… in these environments, but there are bunches of them everywhere.

This flower is called Rhodiola rosea — and it’s shaping up to be the next great underground cancer cure.

Rhodiola rosea may be relatively new to the cancer treatment scene, but scientists have been marveling at its health marvels for centuries.

Rhodiola rosea is an adaptogen, which means it works specifically to help your body deal with stress.

It’s been used by nomadic Siberian tribes to help deal with the stress of living in one of the harshest climates on Earth.

And during the height of the Soviet Union, Rhodiola rosea was fed to athletes after studies proved it helped improve performance and endurance.

Studies have found that it actually decreases your heart rate during strenuous exercise, so you can perform at a high level with less exertion.

If all Rhodiola rosea did was soothe anxious nerves and improve performance, that would be plenty.

But now scientists are proving that it can destroy cancer cells and maybe even keep you or someone you love alive.

In a lab study out of the University of California, Irvine, scientists exposed bladder cancer cell lines to a Rhodiola rosea extract.

And that’s when something amazing happened — the cancer cells literally started self-destructing through a process called autophagy. Meanwhile, the healthy, noncancerous cells were unharmed.

In another lab study out of Poland, leukemia cancer cells were exposed to a high concentration of Rhodiola rosea for up to 72 hours.

And virtually NONE of the cancer cells survived. That’s right — countless cancer cells were killed in just three days.

There’s going to be plenty more research on Rhodiola rosea as a cancer killer. But there’s really no reason to wait. It’s safe and natural, and we already know of plenty of other things it can do to improve your health.

So we’re talking about low risk, potentially high reward.

And Rhodiola rosea isn’t as hard to get your hands on as it used to be. Even big-box retailers like Walgreens carry it now.

Expect to spend $10–20 for a month’s supply.

