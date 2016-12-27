Democrats — the party of liars and losers

In blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the ills of the world, swinging the election and causing the mayhem in Syria, President Barack Obama has collected the trifecta.

First, Obama’s loyal minions in the mainstream media continue to hammer home that President-elect Donald Trump is Obama’s illegitimate successor.

Second, Hillary Clinton and her cry baby Democrats only lost the presidency because of saboteurs.

Third, for the neoconservatives who are frothing from the mouth to get into another war, Obama can be expected to build a post-presidency consensus that America will have to go to war with Russia.

It all starts with the election, or rather the results of the election. Without so much as a shred of real evidence, Obama has lectured us that we can be certain of one thing, that Russian President Putin is an evil dictator with global ambitions. Never mind that Putin has offered Russia’s help in fighting ISIS, Obama insists this is only a ploy of Putin’s to weaken America. Obama would no doubt call Putin, Machiavelli but the nitwits in his base wouldn’t know who that was. Obama can’t call Putin Hitler because the progressives in his party have already set that name aside for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

This is the truth:

1) Hillary Clinton lost the election because she was a terrible candidate.

2) The blood of Syria is on Obama’s hands.

3) Regardless of the military facts Russia is not a dangerous adversary that demands our armed forces have the latest in expensive weaponry.

Let’s focus on Hillary Clinton’s loss because it makes the Democrats look exactly as I said, the party of liars and losers.

It’s unacceptable, say the Democrats. It’s just won’t do. Like the kids I wrote about two weeks ago in Trophy-toting progressives who are destroying the very spirit that made America great, the situation is worse now than even I thought. We are not talking about little dears expecting to be told they are winners regardless of how well they do. We have a 69-year-old woman who was counting on a coronation next month. It didn’t happen, and there are many reasons why besides the Russians, WikiLeaks, FBI Director James Comey or a giant right-wing conspiracy that tried to sully her husband, President Bill Clinton. (As it turned out it was Bill who sullied the White House intern’s dress.) But he was the Teflon president. Hillary was the flypaper candidate, mostly because she couldn’t hide her bitchy attitude, vendetta instincts and habitual lying.

Take the story that she landed “under sniper fire” during a 1996 trip to Bosnia. She should have checked one of her many mobile devices to know that war ended in 1995.

What developed was lie upon lie, like it was a video that caused a spontaneous attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012. Only God Almighty could have guessed that there were terrorists in Libya, a country of terrorists, and only He could have known that an attack might come, especially on that date. Never mind the murder of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, J. Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

We are supposed to forget the lies to Comey, including that Hillary didn’t send any classified emails. The truth: the FBI found at least 110 emails that were classified at the time Clinton sent or received them. And that’s just a start. The real indicator of criminal intent by Clinton was her installation of what Politico Magazine coined a “home brew” email server.

Clinton and her web of lies make former President Richard Nixon nothing more than a fibber. But I understand where the Democrats are coming from. All Hillary had was the laundry list of lies, the miserable personality, the lack of any message other than Donald Trump is a racist, a misogynist who doesn’t have the proper temperament to be president because he is likely to have a tiff and do a full scale nuclear launch on another nation. We never know what story is going to run the next day because we don’t know who is going to tell it.

But according to Princess Clinton, always a bridesmaid never a bride, most of the blame is on Putin because he ordered the cyber-attacks intended to give old pal Donald Trump the election.

On December 17 at a fund raising event that should have been titled — how Democrats need to pick better candidates — Clinton said the Russians had undermined her candidacy because, and this is classic Clinton, Vladimir Putin’s “personal vendetta” against her.

“Putin publicly blamed me for the outpouring of outrage by his own people, and that is the direct line between what he said back then and what he did in this election.” These were her words as recorded by The New York Times.

Yes I can see it all; Putin is acting like Dr. Evil did from his secret volcano in the Urals where he was scheming to get revenge on Austin Powers. Substitute Putin for Evil and Powers for Clinton and you have an understanding of why a big mouthed upstart like Trump won the presidency. If you get caught up in another one of Clinton’s “stories” you may start to think Trump could be the Manchurian Candidate.

But that is not the whole story behind Clinton’s defeat. It took a troika of men to defeat her. She was not just going up against Trump and Putin to snap victory but also the Director of the FBI, Comey, who would risk his job, his reputation and even his freedom because what Clinton is saying is that Comey was involved in high treason. That only carries with it a possible death sentence.

Clinton and Obama’s evidence of their version of events that involves Trump wouldn’t hold up in court, kangaroo court. To think that Putin has the time, energy or inclination that might set Russia on a path towards a conflict or even a war because he likes Trump (a man he has never met) and dislikes Clinton is as ludicrous as believing that Comey would throw his life away and ruin his family all to see The Donald in the Oval Office.

Something else strange is that in September, when nobody gave Trump a chance at victory, Obama maintained that the electoral system was bulletproof and could not be hacked. Lo and behold, Clinton loses. Inside a couple of weeks the electoral process that Obama guaranteed was secure was then definitely hacked. From my reading of events nobody knows by whom exactly or for what reason. But as Obama has said, the reason it had to be the Russians was because this is the kind of thing the Russians have always done, which is a pretty lame excuse. The fact that it was undertaken because, as Clinton says, Vlad just doesn’t like her isn’t just lame, it’s a horse with no legs.

But this is the best, and something I am surprised not even conservatives who despise Clinton haven’t brought up. Do you remember throughout the election Clinton, her campaign staff and a multitude of influential Democrats said that Trump did not have the character or disposition to be president?

I have no idea where that came from, but some of the WikiLeaks I read said that her top staff knew she was a poor candidate.

In an intercepted email exchange in September 2015, John Podesta, then chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, warned that the campaign has, “taken on a lot of water that won’t be easy to pump out of the boat. Most of that has to do with terrible decisions made pre-campaign, but a lot has to do with her instincts. She’s nervous so prepping more and performing better. Got to do something to pump up excitement but not certain how to do that.”

It was the same John Podesta who looked like an idiot on election night when Clinton was too drunk, too depressed and too afraid to face the music and do what every losing president has faced since elections took place — go out and calmly inform your supporters of the loss, but the principles they fought for, blah, blah, blah.

But Clinton couldn’t manage to pull herself together to do that. She had to ask Trump if he would announce that she had conceded the election to him. Then there was a recount for Clinton undertaken by her surrogate and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who spent $7.3 million dollars that wound up giving Trump an addition 131 votes in Wisconsin. Then there was the ballyhoo that surrounded the December 19 vote by the Electoral College, which will be remembered as Clinton’s last stand.

That is the kind of garbage that is carried around by losers. Hardly the right stuff to be president, but the stuff the losers and liars are made of but in the end cannot hide.

Yours in good times and bad,

— John Myers

