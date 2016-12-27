Obama, Trump Trade Barbs Over Who’d Win in a Match Up, Post-Christmas Disturbances at Malls Across U.S., 40 Shot in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend: A.M. Links

- Barack Obama said he'd have beaten Donald Trump if he were able to run for a third term, while Trump tweeted "NO WAY" that would've happened.
- Police are looking to social media after a series of post-Christmas distubances at malls across the United States that were allegedly "loosely organized" on those networks.
- Forty people were shot in Chicago over the Christmas weekend; 12 were killed.
- Russia says terrorism is unlikely in a passenger jet crash in the Black Sea that killed 92.
- High school students in Taiwan organized a Nazi-themed parade.
- George Michael died Sunday.
