The Best Source of Antioxidants Revealed?

Antioxidants are top of mind for folks who want to live long, healthy lives.

And it’s no wonder. These powerful little molecules can help stop the oxidative stress that’s linked to cell damage and aging.

Because of these incredible powers, you don’t have to look far to find numerous claims about the antioxidant properties of things like mountain-grown berries, exotic teas or even certain supplements.

While all of these things can provide you with some antioxidants, there’s one source of antioxidants that may reign supreme to expensive foods or mystery pills — molecular hydrogen — like the kind you find in hydrogen water.

So it’s not surprising that lots of different health claims are being made about hydrogen water’s antioxidant properties.

That’s why I’ve decided to share with you some of the unique properties hydrogen water can offer you that are based in science and not in advertising.

After searching through scientific articles in the Molecular Hydrogen Foundation’s database, I uncovered many studies containing amazing information about how molecular hydrogen is superior to other antioxidants.

Many of these studies contained so many mile-long words and difficult scientific concepts that I got a headache reading them. That’s why I’ve made this easy-to-read, simplified list of why molecular hydrogen just might be the world’s most powerful antioxidant.

Unlike conventional antioxidants: Hydrogen is able to reduce oxidative stress through potential cell-modulating activity. This means molecular hydrogen can put the brakes on free radicals before they even form and increase levels of other healthy antioxidants like glutathione.

No harmful byproducts: After other antioxidants neutralize free radicals, they become oxidants themselves, which must be neutralized or removed. When molecular hydrogen neutralizes harmful hydroxyl radicals, the only byproduct is water, which is beneficial to the body and doesn’t require removal.

Selectivity: Molecular hydrogen acts as a selective antioxidant, meaning it will neutralize only the most cytotoxic (cell-damaging) free radicals. Molecular hydrogen won’t react with good oxidants like hydrogen peroxide, nitric oxide, superoxide, etc., which are required for cellular immunity and other important health functions.

Bioavailability: In order for antioxidants to be useful, they need to reach the parts of the cells damaged by toxic radicals. Most radicals are formed inside the mitochondria, which are difficult for conventional antioxidants to reach. The main factors in determining bioavailability are size (the smaller the better) and charge/polarity (nonpolar and neutral molecules can enter cells most easily).

Hydrogen gas is the smallest and lightest molecule, consisting of only two protons and two electrons. Hydrogen weighs 88 times less than vitamin C, the most popular antioxidant.

Hydrogen is also neutral and nonpolar, allowing it to easily pass through the cell membranes and other cell parts like mitochondria.

While declaring anything the best is a dangerous claim that leaves itself open to scrutiny and ridicule, it’s obvious that science finds hydrogen to be a very useful and unique antioxidant that may boost your healthy and slow down the damage caused by free radicals.

That’s why simply enjoying hydrogen water every day is a great way to boost your health and keep oxidative stress at bay.

