What Jonathan Swift Thought of Politicians

… is from Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, as quoted on page 7 of Johan Norberg’s superb new (2016) book, Progress:

[W]hoever could make two ears of corn, or two blades of grass, to grow upon a spot of ground, where only one grew before, would deserve better of mankind, and do more essential service to his country, than the whole race of politicians put together.

DBx: Quiz: who is the truly great benefactor of humankind pictured here? Relatively few people know his name. Most people who sing hosannas to the memories of the likes of FDR, JFK, RFK, and LBJ have no earthly idea who this man is – a man who, in a world of more full justice, would be celebrated with far greater honors than any of these politicians