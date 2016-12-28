2017 Reasons For Hope: Ding, Dong, the Status Quo is Dying…

What next?

That’s the question running through our minds this week.

The current, empty, shallow, faceless, mass-produced, consumeristic, debt-ridden Status Quo is completely unsustainable.

Something has to give. Something will. Something must.

And good riddance.

The current Status Quo goes against human nature itself. It is, and has been, anti-life. Its dissolution is nothing to fear.

Its death is to be celebrated in the streets in exuberant Burning Man and colorful Mardi Gras fashion.

It’s the only scenario in which I will gladly engage in schadenfreude as the politicos hang their heads and are herded out of the parasitical slaughterhouses and forced to exert energy into productive ventures.

Fortunately, the mass-hypnosphere called the Mainstream Media (AKA the “Invisible Government”) has lost much of its mental stranglehold on the minds of most of the Constitutional Republica. The brainwaves have retreated into RF-resistant covered holes, scattered like seashells across the dark-pocketed sea of social consumption.

Some people have chosen to swing in the oppo-same direction and represent the Alt-Right, which is largely a Frankensteinian reaction to the Left’s vitriol.

Strangely, on the other end of the spectrum, Leftists are swinging criss-cross the Alt-Right and are beginning to embrace the archetypical prepper. They are buying guns and ammo. They are talking about nullification and secession. They are threatening a mass-tax protest. They are, in essence, becoming precisely what they’ve been mocking over the past eight years.

More important to the radical Left, though, is the strategies and moves to be made in resistance to “Trump’s America” against what they fear (potentially justifiably) could become a fully militarized and fascist State. (It’s laughable that the new radical Left believes this domestic militarization/rise of fascism in America will just spring into existence in tandem with the wildflowers. It won’t. It’s already here. Alas, the militarization was fine until their gal lost and all that heavy equipment and power was seized by “literally Hitler.”)

In hopeful terms, this means that the centralized power structures of the duopolistic two-party systemic are dissolving into smaller, more (un)manageable neo-factions of resistance. (Revive the tribe!)

Which, depending on the core values of these “tribes,” this isn’t necessarily a terrible trend.

Also, the Status Quo money is losing its gilded sheen. The currency wars are heating up. The War on Cash is no longer the subject of tinfoil Roundtables and fantasy conspiracy forums. It’s happening in real-life and real-time as the new-new thing.

With bitcoin at, upon writing, $967, snaking closer to the $1,000 mark faster than expected, we have at least one (in)tangible reason to be hopeful. Unlike flag currencies, Bitcoin cannot be inflated in tandem with other currencies. You are not beholden to the central banks. You don’t have to put all your eggs in the same golden basket, either.

Bitcoin, for that reason, is being embraced like never before the globe over.

In 2017, you might even see many global goods and services become priced in bitcoin — this “currency of anywhere.” Which will mean, as Jared Howe of Being Libertarian pointed out last week, “there will be no way for central banks to hide the diminishing purchasing power of their own inflationary currencies.”

Backed into a corner, with nowhere to hide their flag money malfeasance, governments will fight head-on the rise of bitcoin via any means necessary — most likely through pump-and-dumps and anti-bitcoin propaganda.

This would’ve been a lot easier before the MSM revealed its true colors in 2016. Before it outed itself as a vast network of propagandistas.

Now, the media’s ability to dissuade Americans from buying “barbarous relics” like gold or silver and putting some money outside of the fiat banking system with bitcoin is weak, indeed.

“It’s therefore only a matter of time,” says Howe, “before the central banks go tits up and fall like dominoes.”

We’ll say it again. The Status Quo is dissolving.

The question is NOT how can we survive until things settle down. We’re not asking where the best caves are to hide away until the storm passes us by.

No. Putting our heads down has been the problem all along.

The REAL question is what can we do in 2017 to create, within the void, a system of sanity, humanity and mental, physical and spiritual prosperity for everyone.

How can we seize upon this opportunity and, rather than hunker down and hide, meet it face-to-face and start building to thrive? And, more importantly, how can we build its foundation so strong that our grandchildren and their children will be able to thrive and grow within it, too?

That is what we are after. To build the new systems.

As we ponder deeper this question of what next, we’ve invited Charles Hugh Smith to take the mic and share why he’s hopeful for the future and how to avoid the gnashings of a dying parasitic poli-tick.

Read on…

Why I am Hopeful

Charles Hugh Smith

Why am I hopeful? the Status Quo is devolving, and a better way of living lies just beyond the corrupt, wasteful, ruinous consumerist debt/financial tyranny we now inhabit.

Readers often ask me to post something hopeful, and I understand why: doom-and-gloom gets tiresome. Human beings need hope just as they need oxygen, and the destruction of the Status Quo via over-reach and internal contradictions doesn’t leave much to be happy about.

The most hopeful thing in my mind is that the Status Quo is devolving from its internal contradictions and excesses. It is a perverse, intensely destructive system with horrific incentives for predation, exploitation, fraud and complicity and few disincentives.

A more human world lies just beyond the edge of the Status Quo.

I know many smart, well-informed people expect the worst once the Status Quo (the Savior State and its corporatocracy partners) devolves, and there is abundant evidence of the ugliness of human nature under duress.

But we should temper this Id ugliness with the stronger impulses of community and compassion. If greed and rapaciousness were the dominant forces within human nature, then the species would have either died out at its own hand or been limited to small savage populations kept in check by the predation of neighboring groups, none of which could expand much because inner conflict would limit their ability to grow.

The remarkable success of humanity as a species is not simply the result of a big brain, opposable thumbs, year-round sex, innovation or even language; it is also the result of social and cultural associations that act as a “network” for storing knowledge and good will–what we call technical and social capital.

I have devoted significant portions of my books to an explanation of how community and self-reliance have atrophied under the relentless expansion of the dominant Savior State.

The social capital and “return on investment” earned from investing time and energy in community and other social networks has been replaced by a check from the Savior State–a transfer payment that surely beats the troublesome work of investing in community in terms of risk and return.

The net result of the Savior State dominating society and the economy is the rise of a pathological mindset of entitlement and resentment–the two are simply two sides of the same coin. You cannot separate them.

Once self-reliance has been lost, so too has self-confidence been lost, and the Savior State dependent–individual and corporation alike–soon distrusts their ability to function in an open market.

This is a truly sad, self-destructive state of affairs, and deeply, tragically ironic. The calls for “help” quickly lead to dependence on the Savior State, and that dependence quickly breeds complicity and silence in the face of repression and predation by the State and its corporate partners.

In a very real sense, citizens relinquish their citizenship along with their self-reliance and self-worth once they accept dependence on the State.

I often mention that the U.S. has much to learn from so-called Third World countries that are poorer in resources and credit. In many of these countries, the government is the police, the school and the infrastructure of roadways and energy. Many of these countries are systemically corrupt, and the State is the engine of enforcing that corruption.

Rather than something to be embraced and lobbied, involvement with the State is something to be avoided as a risk. In everyday life, people rarely encounter the government except in law enforcement or schooling.

As a result, people depend on their social capital and community for sustenance, support, work and connections.

This is not altruism, it is mutually beneficial.

Once a community dissolves into atomized individuals who each get a payment from the Central State, then they no longer need each other. Rather, other dependents on the State are viewed as competitors for the State’s resources.

These atomized, isolated individuals have a perverse relationship with the State and what remains of the community around them: lacking the self-worth earned from work or engagement/investment in a community, then their only outlet for self-identity is consumption: what they wear, eat, drink, etc. as consumers.

This dependence on the State also serves the State’s goal, which is a passive, compliant populace of dependents, and distracted, passive workers who pay their taxes. Thus dependence on the State and a hollow consumerism are ontologically bound: one feeds the other.

The era of debt-based consumption as the engine of “growth” and “prosperity” is coming to an end. Adding debt via credit no longer creates growth; it actually takes away from the economy by expanding debt service (interest payments).

The vast majority of developed-world people have had the basics of life since the late 1960s — transport, food, shelter and utilities. The “growth” since then depended on cheap, abundant oil and a consumerist mentality in which one constantly re-defines and renews one’s identity not from social investments in others or the shared community but from consumption.

Not coincidentally, this dominance of consumption as the only metric for “growth” (as opposed to, say, productive activity) has been paralleled by the dominance of the Central State.

The end of credit-based consumption will be a very positive development, as will the devolution of the Savior State. The Savior State is like oil–both are at their peaks and are starting their inevitable slide down the S-curve. The world they created was not as positive for human fulfillment and happiness as we have been told.

Indeed, study after study has found that people with the basics for life, a higher purpose that requires sacrifice and a tight-knit community are far and away happier than isolated, atomized, insecure consumers, regardless of their wealth and consumption.

This potential to re-humanize our economy is why I am hopeful.

[Ed. note: This article originally appeared on Charles’ blog Of Two Minds right here at this link.]

Regards,

Charles Hugh Smith

Author & Blogger, Of Two Minds

The post 2017 Reasons For Hope: Ding, Dong, the Status Quo is Dying… appeared first on Laissez Faire.