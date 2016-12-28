A Free Market Friend at the FTC: New at Reason

From Reason's January issue, Senior Editor Damon Root interviews Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen of the Federal Trade Commission:

It's not every day that libertarians find themselves cheering for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the powerful D.C. agency responsible for enforcing U.S. antitrust laws. But that day came on October 14, 2014, when the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of North Carolina Board of Dental Examiners v. Federal Trade Commission.

At issue was whether the dental board, a state agency largely staffed and controlled by licensed, practicing dentists, was guilty of using public power for personal gain when it prevented non-dentists from competing in the state's lucrative teeth-whitening market. In February 2015 the Court ruled against the board's "private self-dealing," with Justice Anthony Kennedy declaring that "active market participants cannot be allowed to regulate their own markets free from antitrust accountability."

It was a resounding defeat for overreaching state regulation. And it came about thanks in no small part to the patient efforts of the FTC's only current Republican commissioner, a self-described devotee of economic liberty named Maureen Ohlhausen.