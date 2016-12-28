Americans could finally get the evidence behind claims Russia hacked the election

A lawsuit filed in the District Court in the District of Columbia this week demands that the FBI, CIA, DHS and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence hand over information related to Russia’s alleged hacking of the 2016 election.

The lawsuit stems from media reports earlier this month declaring that the CIA, after a secret assessment, had determined that the Russian government undoubtedly affected the outcome of this year’s presidential election.

Journalist Jason Leopold and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Ph.D. candidate Ryan Shapiro filed the suit claiming intelligence agencies failed to respond to earlier requests for documents under the Freedom of Information Act.

Russia has denied any involvement; and WikiLeaks, the organization that published troves of DNC and Hillary Clinton emails ahead of the election, has stated multiple times that none of its sources were Russian operatives.

Still, the political establishment and Clinton allies are using the secret report to justify aggravating U.S. tensions with Russia. Hawkish lawmakers are urging the incoming Trump administration to take a hard line stance like that which Clinton promised against Russia— the implication being that the Russians must’ve helped him win if Trump continues pushing for peaceful ties with the country.

Leopold and Shapiro are asking the intelligence agencies to hand over any communications with the Electoral College involving the potential Russian hack as well as communications regarding the matter with the RNC, DNC, the Trump and Clinton campaigns, members of Congress or any other political body.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of the leading congressional voices against Russia, said Tuesday that there’s little doubt hacking occurred during the election.

“There are 100 United States senators. … I would say that 99 percent of us believe that the Russians did this, and we’re going to do something about it,” he told CNN.

Fellow congressional hawk Sen. John McCain has also charged Russia with meddling in the election. The lawmaker contends that the U.S. should increase sanctions against the country and bolster military presence along its border.

“Look, if you’re able to change the results of an election, then you have undermined the very fundamentals of democracy,” McCain told POLITICO.

Still, neither hawkish lawmakers nor intelligence agencies have provided irrefutable evidence of Russian meddling.

