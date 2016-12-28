ERASE Wrinkles for Just Cents a Day!

Dear Living Well Daily Reader,

They say age is just a state of mind.

But even if you feel young, you probably also want to look young.

Unfortunately, those hard-earned creases, laugh lines and crow’s-feet can get pretty hard to hide.

If you’re like most folks, you’ve tried just about every wrinkle cream on the market. And you’ve learned they work about as well as a screen door on a submarine.

But now scientists say they’ve discovered a supplement that can help stop wrinkles at the source.

And believe it or not — you probably have enough change in your couch cushions to afford it.

Researchers conducted a small study in which they asked women to take a daily methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) supplement for 16 weeks.

And that was all the time it took for these women to see a real noticeable difference in their skin. MSM actually improved the function of genes responsible for healthy skin — including the prevention of wrinkles.

But that’s not all. The women who took MSM also saw noticeable improvement in crow’s-feet and skin firmness, tone and texture.

And MSM won’t just help you look younger — there’s a good chance you’ll end up feeling younger, too. That’s because MSM is one of the most studied joint supplements around.

In fact, you’ll often see MSM in supplement formulations alongside other joint-care powerhouses like glucosamine and chondroitin.

But what you’ll really love about MSM is the price. It’s widely available, and you can often grab a month’s supply for around $10.

That means you may be able to improve your skin — and your joint health — for about 32 cents a day.

And that’s an investment in yourself that’s well worth making.

