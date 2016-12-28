FEE’s Top 25 of 2016

This is the year that FEE.org vaulted into mainstream distribution, competing with the most trafficked sites on the web. You probably already sense this. So many people write to tell us that their feed is dominated daily by FEE material. They say that FEE is consistently publishing the most interesting, most fresh, and most penetrating content around.
As for the archives, FEE.org has become an indispensable resource. You can look up nearly any topic under the sun and find something compelling from a freedom perspective. This year, we added 1,861 new articles and 20 new books. Next year, that will nearly double, given the current rate of publishing.
As for traffic, most of the top 25 from two years ago wouldn’t have made it into the top 100 today. That’s how much the audience has grown.
Here’s the top 25 of 2016:
- Justice Scalia’s Great Heart, by Jeffrey Tucker
- Most of Europe Is a Lot Poorer than Most of the United States, by Dan Mitchell
- Well, Back to Smoking as the FDA Bans E-Cigarettes, by Guy Bentley
- The World Is Getting Better and No One Knows It, by Johan Norberg
- Trump’s Economic Plan, by Jeffrey Tucker
- How Roman Central Planners Destroy Their Economy, by Richard Ebeling
- These Five Freedom Philosophers Will Liberate Your Mind, by Dan Sanchez
- The Irony Everyone’s Missing in the Hamilton-Pence Controversy, by Tom Mullen
- The Aqua Dam Sounded Nuts, Until…, by Sean Malone
- The Myth of Scandinavian Socialism, by Corey iacono
- The Failure of Public Schooling in One Chart, by Daniel Mitchell
- The Accidental Genius of the Electoral College, Sean Rosenthal
- Don’t Lose Friendships Over Politics, by Jeffrey Tucker
- Why Luxury TVs Are Affordable when Basic Health Care Is Not, by Richard Lorenc
- In Louisiana, Private Disaster Relief Outperforms the Government, by Kevin Boyd
- What Are Your Star Wars Politics? By FEE
- Five Differences Between the Alt-Right and Libertarianism, by Jeffrey Tucker
- Six Bullets Dodged with Hillary’s Loss, by TJ Brown
- Academics Write Rubbish Nobody Reads, by Daniel Lattier
- The Real Dakota Access Pipeline Victim Is the Construction Company, by William Yeatman
- There Is No Such Thing as Trickle-Down Economics, by Steven Horwitz
- Why I Rent a Tiny Apartment Rather than Buy a Big Home, by David Veksler
- Don’t Blame Capitalism for Your Pricey EpiPen, by Jay Stooksberry
- Try to Feed the Homeless and the Food Police Will Bleach Your BBQ, by Brittany Hunter
- How Not to Waste Your Vote: A Mathematical Analysis, by Stephen Weese
