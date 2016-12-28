FEE’s Top 25 of 2016

This is the year that FEE.org vaulted into mainstream distribution, competing with the most trafficked sites on the web. You probably already sense this. So many people write to tell us that their feed is dominated daily by FEE material. They say that FEE is consistently publishing the most interesting, most fresh, and most penetrating content around.

As for the archives, FEE.org has become an indispensable resource. You can look up nearly any topic under the sun and find something compelling from a freedom perspective. This year, we added 1,861 new articles and 20 new books. Next year, that will nearly double, given the current rate of publishing.

As for traffic, most of the top 25 from two years ago wouldn’t have made it into the top 100 today. That’s how much the audience has grown.

Here’s the top 25 of 2016:

