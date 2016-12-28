FEE’s Top 25 of 2016

December 28, 2016
This is the year that FEE.org vaulted into mainstream distribution, competing with the most trafficked sites on the web. You probably already sense this. So many people write to tell us that their feed is dominated daily by FEE material. They say that FEE is consistently publishing the most interesting, most fresh, and most penetrating content around.

As for the archives, FEE.org has become an indispensable resource. You can look up nearly any topic under the sun and find something compelling from a freedom perspective. This year, we added 1,861 new articles and 20 new books. Next year, that will nearly double, given the current rate of publishing.

As for traffic, most of the top 25 from two years ago wouldn’t have made it into the top 100 today. That’s how much the audience has grown.

Here’s the top 25 of 2016:

  1. Justice Scalia’s Great Heart, by Jeffrey Tucker
  2. Most of Europe Is a Lot Poorer than Most of the United States, by Dan Mitchell
  3. Well, Back to Smoking as the FDA Bans E-Cigarettes, by Guy Bentley
  4. The World Is Getting Better and No One Knows It, by Johan Norberg
  5. Trump’s Economic Plan, by Jeffrey Tucker
  6. How Roman Central Planners Destroy Their Economy, by Richard Ebeling
  7. These Five Freedom Philosophers Will Liberate Your Mind, by Dan Sanchez
  8. The Irony Everyone’s Missing in the Hamilton-Pence Controversy, by Tom Mullen
  9. The Aqua Dam Sounded Nuts, Until…, by Sean Malone
  10. The Myth of Scandinavian Socialism, by Corey iacono
  11. The Failure of Public Schooling in One Chart, by Daniel Mitchell
  12. The Accidental Genius of the Electoral College, Sean Rosenthal
  13. Don’t Lose Friendships Over Politics, by Jeffrey Tucker
  14. Why Luxury TVs Are Affordable when Basic Health Care Is Not, by Richard Lorenc
  15. In Louisiana, Private Disaster Relief Outperforms the Government, by Kevin Boyd
  16. What Are Your Star Wars Politics? By FEE
  17. Five Differences Between the Alt-Right and Libertarianism, by Jeffrey Tucker
  18. Six Bullets Dodged with Hillary’s Loss, by TJ Brown
  19. Academics Write Rubbish Nobody Reads, by Daniel Lattier
  20. The Real Dakota Access Pipeline Victim Is the Construction Company, by William Yeatman
  21. There Is No Such Thing as Trickle-Down Economics, by Steven Horwitz
  22. Why I Rent a Tiny Apartment Rather than Buy a Big Home, by David Veksler
  23. Don’t Blame Capitalism for Your Pricey EpiPen, by Jay Stooksberry
  24. Try to Feed the Homeless and the Food Police Will Bleach Your BBQ, by Brittany Hunter
  25. How Not to Waste Your Vote: A Mathematical Analysis, by Stephen Weese

