Jerusalem Settlement Vote Postponed, Boy Scouts Ban Transgender Boy, Enjoy Your Pea Milk: A.M. Links

- Russian and Turkey have agreed to a ceasefire in Syria.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Jerusalem Planning and Housing Committee officials to postpone a vote on new construction in East Jerusalem.
- The Boy Scouts of America are facing criticism for banning a transgender boy from joining.
- Oregon is banning floating lanterns.
- Daytona Beach Assistant City Manager Gary Shimun has resigned after trying to purchase sex from an undercover cop. Meanwhile, Tucson police investigating "human trafficking" at local massage parlors have found at least eight of their own among massage-parlor clients.
- Vogue thinks 2017 will be the year of boozy kombucha, bone broth, pea milk, and drinkable collagen.
- The Atlantic highlights some key 2017 religious liberty battles we can expect.
- "We are putting people in jail because they are poor": Maryland might reform its bail system.
