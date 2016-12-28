Nothing Fake

December 28, 2016
No Comments
  1. How to Live Longer and Feel Better – Linus Pauling

  2. The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What’s My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen – Mark Shaw

  3. Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics – Donald Jeffries

  4. Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor – Robert B. Stinnett

  5. Curing the Incurable: Vitamin C, Infectious Diseases, and Toxins – MD JD Thomas E Levy

  6. Economics in One Lesson – Henry Hazlit

  7. Mary’s Mosaic: The CIA Conspiracy to Murder John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Their Vision for World Peace – Peter Janney

  8. How Capitalism Saved America: The Untold History of Our Country, from the Pilgrims to the Present – Thomas DiLorenzo

  9. The Case Against Sugar – Gary Taubes

  10. The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy – What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America’s Next Rendezvous with Destiny – William Strauss

  11. War is a Racket: The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier – Smedley Darlington Butler

  12. Anatomy of the State – Murray Rothbard

  13. Against the State: An Anarcho-Capitalist Manifesto – Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.

  14. Speculator (High Ground) – Doug Casey

  15. The Law – Frederic Bastiat

 

