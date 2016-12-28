Trump Complains Obama Throwing up ‘Roadblocks’ to Smooth Transition, White House Preparing Sanctions Against Russia, New Parliament Sworn In in Mogadishu: P.M. Links

December 28, 2016
No Comments
  • Donald Trump is complaining that Barack Obama is putting up "roadblocks" to a smooth transition.
  • The White House is reportedly preparing to announce sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election.
  • At a speech at the State Department, John Kerry defended the U.S. abstaining from a vote on a United Nations resolution condeming Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, saying the settlements posed a threat to peace. Benjamin Netanyahu responded by saying Israel did not "need to be lectured."
  • Police in Arkansas want Amazon to give them access to Amazon Echo recordings.
  • Dylann Roof is not expected to provide a defense at his sentencing hearing next month.
  • A new parliament was sworn in in Mogadishu.
  • Adult Swim released a teaser for the new season of Rick and Morty.