Trump’s Choice: New at Reason

Betsy DeVos is a promising choice for education secretary.

John Stossel writes:

America's socialists—I mean, progressives, are enraged that President-elect Trump chose Betsy DeVos to be his secretary of education.

"Not a good appointment," yelled Al Sharpton.

A "proponent of a for-profit institution! She does not believe in the public school system!" complained CNN's Bakari Sellers.

Wait. Is your for-profit local supermarket less "public" than your kid's school? No! For-profit institutions serve the public and usually do it better than governments do.

Let's stop calling government schools "public." Call them what they are: "government-run" schools.