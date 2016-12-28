Trump’s Choice: New at Reason

Betsy DeVos is a promising choice for education secretary.
John Stossel writes:
America's socialists—I mean, progressives, are enraged that President-elect Trump chose Betsy DeVos to be his secretary of education.
"Not a good appointment," yelled Al Sharpton.
A "proponent of a for-profit institution! She does not believe in the public school system!" complained CNN's Bakari Sellers.
Wait. Is your for-profit local supermarket less "public" than your kid's school? No! For-profit institutions serve the public and usually do it better than governments do.
Let's stop calling government schools "public." Call them what they are: "government-run" schools.