Anthony Bourdain on Trump, Political Correctness, Sex, and Sichuan Pepper: New at Reason

"I hate the term political correctness, the way in which speech that is found to be unpleasant or offensive is often banned from universities. Which is exactly where speech that is potentially hurtful and offensive should be heard," says culinary celeb Anthony Bourdain.

"If you're a comedian whose bread and butter seems to be language, situations, and jokes that I find racist and offensive, I won't buy tickets to your show or watch you on TV. I will not support you. If people ask me what I think, I will say you suck, and that I think you are racist and offensive. But I'm not going to try to put you out of work. I'm not going to start a boycott, or a hashtag, looking to get you driven out of the business."

In an exclusive post-election Reason interview, the host of CNN's Parts Unknown and author of a new cookbook, Appetites, talks with New Zealand-based writer Alexander Bisley about sex and Sichuan pepper, eating dogs, and the election of Donald Trump.

