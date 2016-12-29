Bitcoin is King Kong: Wealth, Cyberwar, and Censorship 

“You got no fear of the underdog. This is why you will not survive.”

-Spoon, “The Underdog”

There’s currently a $14 billion bounty on Bitcoin’s head. Anyone who can hack the bitcoin’s blockchain (bitcoin’s ledger of accounts) could presumably become an insta-millionaire… maybe even billionaire… before setting off a panic.

Thing is, nobody can hack the blockchain. It’s certainly not for lack of effort. It has been tried by the best and brightest.

Which is only a small part why, it should be of no surprise, for the second year in a row, bitcoin is the top performing currency in 2016.

While most people talk about bitcoin as a store of wealth (which, it seems, is what it’s becoming, not so much a currency), there’s another reason bitcoin should be top-of-mind right now.

Cyberwar.

The next wars waged by despots and dodo birds will escalate first, it seems, on the Interwebs.

(We wouldn’t be surprised if Obama’s latest promise to clap back at Russia for… what was it again?… included a cyberattack of some sort. Obama’s supposed to announce the “retaliatory” measures today. I’m sure, being the King of transparency, he’ll tell us, point-by-point, what his administration intends to do aside from the predictable sanctions. Heh.)

The problem with this whole cyberwar thingy is this Web we know and have come to love is still fairly fragile and centralized. It’s going to take a beating.

The strongest soldiers will thrive as the weaker competitors waste time simply trying to maintain. The very last standing in this war, though, however long it takes, will stand decentralized.

Governments, I believe, will be of no exception.

Governments, of course, will be resistant to this trend. Because baked into the decentralized cake are a few traits our over-compartmentalized USA tends to abhor:

1.] Transparency

2.] Real-time auditing capabilities

3.] Censorship-resistance

Yuck.

Today, for a cybersecurity special, we invite Iyke Aru of CoinTelegraph to talk about the next cyberwars, and why the blockchain is destined to rule the world.

This time, though, it really is for your own safety.

Read on.

In the Next Cyberwars, Bitcoin Blockchain is a More Reliable Defense than Centralized Systems

Iyke Aru

Cybersecurity has become one of the largest security threats to the United States, European Union, Russia, China and pretty much any other nation. Properly executed large-scale cyber attacks can simultaneously disrupt communication, ground military jets, or attack civil infrastructures such as hospitals, power plants and major cities’ communication.

Adeolu Fadele, President and Founder Cryptography Development Initiative of Nigeria (CDIN), says:

“It is now generally believed that the next wars will be fought online, that is why nation-state attacks are now common. For a nation to become or retain world power status in the digital age of today, such nations have to possess exceptional sophistication in cyber defense and attack.”

Perimeter security is unreliable

Existing cybersecurity systems have been vulnerable. In October 2016, A massive Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack took several high-profile websites such as Twitter, Amazon, the New York Times, offline.

This attack didn’t target any of these companies directly, but rather Dyn, the company that provides DNS services for each of those sites.

Fadele tells Cointelegraph that the inherent vulnerabilities in our present day systems are the major reason why perimeter defense has become a standard practice.

Now that the traditional perimeter fences can no longer hold the fire posed by the Advance Persistent Threat (APT) type of attacks, the need for an attack resistant distributed ledger technology like Bitcoin Blockchain has become inevitable.

Better chances to survive

According to Grant Blaisdell of Coinfirm Blockchain Lab, Blockchain technologies could greatly decrease potential damage due to the simple fact that attackers would have to attack an entire mesh of systems instead of a central point. Moreover, there is a big chance that even if attacked the majority of infrastructure will be unaffected.

“When it comes to IT “perimeter security” is not the best strategy as it leaves targets vulnerable and isolated during cyber attacks. A distributed network with Blockchain-based decisions within it provide better communication and ability to counteract threats,” says Blaisdell.

Governments afraid of losing control

Considering why governments may be reluctant towards embracing the disruptive technology, Blaisdell says that such could be due to the irrational fear of losing control.

For decades (or even centuries) all governments and public administrations centralize decision-making and crucial infrastructures but such a strategy is being proven inefficient and insecure with thousands of incidents like email leaks or data thefts.

A Blockchain-based unified system for administration, security and even the military would drastically decrease the risk of attack and potential damage.

Bitcoin reliability

Fadele provides Bitcoin Blockchain as an example of a distributed ledger system which has survived on the public internet for seven years now without the protection of a traditional perimeter security. “It is today that $14 bln bounties are left out there for anyone to hack.”

He points out the following properties of Bitcoin Blockchain that gives it a better security defense than the traditional perimeter defense:

Public, Decentralized and distributed transaction records Tamper proof and Immutable transaction records Real-time audit effects Attack resistance Censorship resistance

However, Fadele identifies the present challenges that may be slowing down the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and Blockchain as:

New and evolving

Technical complexity

Bitcoin Regulatory Uncertainty

Bitcoin Abuse By Criminals e.g. Ransomware

Scalability Limitations

KYC/AML gaps

The second generation of digital revolution

The digital revolution that started decades ago is still disrupting existing systems and structures. The first generation of the digital revolution representing the Internet of information has disrupted institutions such as the printing press, post office, library and commutations.

Now another round of the digital revolution is here to give us the Internet of value that will change the world of finance and the global economy.

