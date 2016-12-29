Mailbag! One Hot Way to Fight Dementia

You’ve got questions…

We’ve got answers!

Today, we are going to answer an interesting reader question about the health benefits of sauna bathing.

Let’s get started…

Hey Natalie, I go to the sauna at least three times a week. It really seems to make my body feel good and even makes my thinking clearer. I know saunas have been used for health purposes for thousands of years. Do you know if there is any scientific proof that sauna bathing is good for you? Thanks, Bob H.

Great question, Bob.

Saunas are rooms that are designed for people to have either a wet or dry heat experience. They are often found in gyms, health clubs and spas. However, home saunas are becoming more popular.

As Bob points out, the act of bathing in a sauna for health goes back thousands of years and crosses many cultures. More recently, scientists have proven that going to the sauna has measurable health improvements.

A brand new Finnish study shows that using the sauna can even reduce your chances of being diagnosed with dementia.

For the study, researchers followed over 2,000 middle-aged men for 20 years. They were split into groups based on sauna usage. The first group took a sauna bath two–three times a week, and the second group used the sauna four–seven times a week.

At the end, the researcher found that men who used the sauna four–seven times a week lowered their risk of Alzheimer’s by a whopping 65 percent.

But the good news just gets better…

After a closer look, they found that these men also decreased their risk of any type of dementia by 66 percent.

Additionally, previous studies have shown that frequent sauna use can reduce the risk of death from heart disease, heart attack and overall mortality. Experts believe these heart benefits could be part of the reason sauna bathing is also good for the brain, since these organs are so closely related.

Saunas in your area can be easily found with a quick internet search. If you’re interested in a sauna for your home, portable models are available for around $200.

Live well,

Natalie Moore

Managing editor, Living Well Daily

Ed. Note: Please send your feedback: nmoore@lfb.org – and click here to like us on Facebook.

Sources

[1]The History of Sauna

[2] Frequent sauna bathing protects men against dementia

The post Mailbag! One Hot Way to Fight Dementia appeared first on Laissez Faire.