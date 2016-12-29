Make a resolution to question everything this New Year

Mainstream media and the political elite are quick to label any information that isn’t official government word parroted by corporate information gatekeepers as “fake news.” But if the only news you get comes from government-approved newscasts and papers, you’re simply being programmed to reject contrarianism in any form.

Don’t settle for mainstream thinking when it comes to your health, wealth and understanding of the global political atmosphere. After all, some of human history’s greatest minds were contrarians.

And just like the contrarians of today, many great thinkers were labeled as paranoid and misguided.

It’s simply mob rule.

You see, people in large groups think alike. And most people mistake mass agreement to accept something they’ve been told as true for firsthand understanding of knowledge. Think of the masses of people who consume mindless reports on network news each night as a pitchfork mob. Many of them are frothing at their mouths for the U.S. to punish Russia for “hacking the election.” Yet none of them have seen any actual evidence that Russia did anything— all of the mainstream reports on the matter sourced secret CIA intelligence.

What if I told you that you have good reason to punch your neighbor in the nose right now? Trust me, you really ought to punch your neighbor in the nose, he has it coming for what he did to you.

No, I can’t tell you what he did. And no, I can’t tell you how I know— it’s a secret…

See how that works?

No sensible person just jumped up from the computer, stalked across the street and punched their neighbor.

If I told you to punch your neighbor in the nose, your good sense would lead you to question my motives. Who is this guy? How does he know my neighbor?

Unfortunately, too many sensible people fail to apply this same level of common sense to actions their governments carry out on their behalf each and every day.

It’s true that most of us can’t be blamed. Trusting authority is second nature deeply ingrained from childhood. From the very first moment we stepped foot in a government-approved schools, we were taught to trust, respect and obey voices of authority. And for many, the trend continues into adulthood thanks to rigid corporate workplace structures and bureaucracy’s constant efforts to encroach on every aspect of human life.

Everything in America today must be mass-approved to be considered acceptable.

And that’s kind of a funny thing to think about when you consider that the mass media responsible for telling us which policies, regulations and government actions have the approval of the American masses are located in cities where elitism is the norm. How often do you think mass media takes its cues from those of us in flyover country?

Judging by the extreme surprise generated by flyover country voters this year, I’d venture to say not very.

You see, mass media headquartered in bastions of coastal elitism don’t believe their objective is to gauge the mood of the American proletariat. They believe their job is to manipulate that mood. They want to tell us poor, dumb factory workers, builders, small businesspeople, salesmen, farmers and anyone else with their nose to the grindstone how to think. After all, we’re too busy making modest livings building the nation, creating products and employing folks (or, as the left calls it, destroying the environment and abusing the poor) in the forgotten belly of America to worry with forming our own opinions.

We need the government, mainstream media and Silicon Valley tech companies to provide us with the facts. We need coastal elites to remind us why we shouldn’t expect able-bodied adults to work for a living. We need government bureaucrats to explain why merit based systems are sexist and racist. And we need sensitive professors to explain to us why traditional values ought to be considered hate crimes.

The people who tell us we need all of those things say they are key to protecting progress. Of course, those are the same folks that constantly tell us the nation has made embarrassingly little progress.

The message is so confusing because it isn’t true. We don’t need them. And progress isn’t so fickle. The coastal elites who control the media, and the corporatists, bureaucrats and politicians they pal around with just constantly need ways to justify their existence. A leech is a disgusting thing, unless it’s helping to heal a patient’s skin graft. But that’s a pretty rare procedure.

If more and more Americans continue to step away from the mass media controlled mob, a whole bunch of people in suits are going to start looking like leeches. And, as I mentioned, they’re only useful under limited circumstances.

The fake news propaganda is the same as the politician’s favorite argument for expanding government: Who’s going to build the roads?

Who’s going to tell us what is true? Who can I believe?

Well, you still haven’t punched your neighbor in the face… have you?

Apply the same common sense to your understanding of the economic and political world. Do a little reading. Never insult your own intelligence by failing to question people’s motives. And entertain both sides of every argument.

This New Year, make it your goal to never watch or read a mainstream media report without making a list of questions to follow up on with your own research.

If you’re interested in getting a thorough primer on contrarian thinking from a man who’s spent more than 40 years questioning the world around him and training a team of researchers to do the same, you should consider a subscription to The Bob Livingston Letter. Those familiar with our popular “Bob Called It” features already know Livingston has come up with a pretty great formula for understanding the “why” behind the actions of some of the world’s most powerful and manipulative people and organizations.

The post Make a resolution to question everything this New Year appeared first on Personal Liberty®.