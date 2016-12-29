Movie Review: 20th Century Women: New at Reason

20th Century Women tells a coming-of-age story in which even the grown-ups are still coming of age. The movie is set in Santa Barbara, California, in 1979 (the punk-heavy soundtrack kicks off with Talking Heads' "Don't Worry About the Government"). We meet the main characters in brisk succession. Dorothea Fields (the great Annette Bening), long-divorced and now 55, has maintained a cockeyed openness to life, although she's emotionally walled-off from what it's done to her. Her 15-year-old son Jamie (breakout star Lucas Jade Zumann) isn't in half as much adolescent turmoil as his mom imagines, and is mainly concerned about things like her veiled loneliness and heavy cigarette habit. ("When I started, they weren't bad for you," she says. "They were just stylish.")

The movie has no real plot—which is to say, it's like life itself, writes Kurt Loder.

