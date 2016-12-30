Farewell 2016, College Accused of Anti-Male Bias, the Democrats’ Problem with Religious Voters, P.M. Links

- Rollins College lacrosse player is suing the school for anti-male bias after he was suspended for sexually assaulting a female student. He says she assaulted him.
- Michael Wear, an Obama staffer who worked on outreach to religious groups, explains the Democrats' massive problem with faith-based voters.
- Another problem for Democrats: multiculturalism isn't inclusive enough, for real (it doesn't include white people).
- When a conservative Republican and a liberal feminist get together, you can bet it's probably to ban pornography.
- 5 Things Libertarians Should Be Nervous About in 2016.
- Sim City: Libertarian Edition.
- So long, 2016. My New Year's Resolution: read fewer comments. To be sure.