Lame Ducks, Fake News

|1. Hillary’s Electoral Fraud
|The Michigan recount exposes some real whoppers.
|2. Carrying Cash?
|Be ready to have it confiscated, says Mark Nestmann.
|3. Are You Living In a Death Spiral?
|These 6 states will collapse during the next recession, says Mac Slavo.
|4. Pearl Harbor Is a Fake News Story
|Carl Herman on the truth.
|5. Obama’s Fake SS#
|Jack Cashill on a sample of what the fake-news con is designed to hide.
|6. Obama Signs Anti-Free Speech Edict
|Another step towards 1984.
|7. Top 10 Trends of 2017
|Gerald Celente on what’s ahead.
|8. Trump’s Appointments
|Paul Craig Roberts on what’s going on.
|9. Russian Hackers Behind 1000s of Murders
|In Obama’s domestic hometown of Chicago. Article by Chris Manion.
|10. No More Mr. Nice Jones
|Alex to sue Facebook and WaPo.
