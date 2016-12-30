Lose That Sweet Tooth With This Mineral Trick

Dear Living Well Daily Reader,

2017 is almost here — and you know what that means, right?

The gyms are going to be packed with people trying to take off all those extra pounds from holiday cookies and cakes.

When you’re trying to control your weight, your biggest enemy is your sweet tooth.

Of course, mainstream medicine will tell you it’s all a question of discipline. If you’re serious about staying slim and trim, sacrifices need to be made.

But if you have out-of-control sugar cravings — and you could use a little extra help fighting them — one miracle mineral may just be the answer to your prayers.

Chromium is a natural mineral that alternative doctors have been using for years to help patients tame their sweet tooth. It’s also found in varying levels in foods like lettuce, broccoli, onions and green beans.

There is plenty of debate in the medical community about why it’s so effective, but there are some things that we already know for sure.

First, chromium picolinate (the kind you typically see in supplements) has been found to help stabilize blood sugar and make insulin bind to cells work more effectively. And really, getting those wild blood sugar swings under control is critical to helping control sugar cravings.

One study found that people taking 600 mcg of chromium picolinate for eight weeks seriously diminished their cravings for sweets and other carbohydrates.

Another study, in the prestigious Journal of the American College of Nutrition, found that chromium picolinate helped people with glucose tolerance issues in doses as low as 200 mcg a day. People with more advanced blood sugar issues will need larger doses.

Better still, research shows that chromium picolinate may help decrease weight gain and fat accumulation in people with blood sugar problems. And weight control plays a big role in controlling blood sugar.

In fact, a study found that people taking chromium picolinate gained less than half as much weight as patients who were treated with a placebo.

That’s why many alternative doctors insist that chromium should be a major component of any natural blood sugar treatment regimen. Better blood sugar control, less weight gain and you might even lose your sweet tooth in the bargain.

What’s not to love?

Live well,

Natalie Moore

Managing editor, Living Well Daily

Ed. Note: Please send your feedback: nmoore@lfb.org – and click here to like us on Facebook.

Sources

[1] Chromium, Glucose Intolerance and Diabetes

[2] Chromium in the prevention and control of diabetes

[3] Find a Vitamin or Supplement: CHROMIUM

[4]Chromium Picolinate Supplementation Attenuates Body Weight Gain and Increases Insulin Sensitivity in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes

[5] Chromium helps control blood sugar, curbs carb cravings and fights body fat

[6] Three Foods to Fight Metabolic Syndrome

The post Lose That Sweet Tooth With This Mineral Trick appeared first on Laissez Faire.