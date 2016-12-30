Millions of bees killed by Zika hoax

Bees are critical to the pollination process that allows millions of Americans to grow safe, natural food rather than trusting whatever big agriculture options are offered at their local supermarket. But public panic over the Zika crisis talked about endlessly on mainstream media has many towns spraying insecticide that is killing bees in droves.

Health officials in towns throughout the nation are increasing the use of insecticides to eradicate Zika-spreading mosquitos. But massive bee deaths are occurring as a consequence.

The latest mass bee death occurred in North Carolina.

From a local NBC News 2 report:

Dorchester County is apologizing for accidentally killing millions of bees in Summerville. The honeybees were killed by an aerial spray of a pesticide used to control mosquito populations over the weekend.The spray came after rising concerns of the Zika virus. There are 4 confirmed travel related cases of Zika in the Summerville area. Registered bee owners are supposed to be warned prior to mosquito spraying but were not told this time. We spoke to bee keepers who say they were devastated to see their colonies dead. “I was angry that day, I just couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that we spray poison from the sky, said bee owner Andrew Macke. But Macke wants this incident to be a teaching moment. “If we turn this into a teachable moment, how important bees are to the environment and how unhealthy it is to aerial spray a pesticide,” said Macke. Another bee owner we spoke to says she knows it was a mistakes and is confident it wont happen again. “We have to be kind and compassionate and figure out whats going to be the best methods to treat anything, without harming the honeybees,” said co-owner of Flowertown Bee farm and Supply, Nita Stanley. The insecticide used for the spraying is called Naled. Dorchester County regularly sprays insecticides from trucks but this is the first time they conducted aerial spraying.

It was the first time because officials in the area were operating out of fear because of scare propaganda regarding the virus.

The same propaganda is confusing public health officials all over the country to take similarly drastic actions, risking rendering thousands of Americans unable to grow their own natural food.

And this is despite the fact that the evidence used to support the “Zika crisis” meme is flimsy at best.

As Bob Livingston recently pointed out:

The biggest scaremongering around Zika involves reports that it is responsible for an increase in microcephaly (shrunken head and impaired brains) cases in newborns in Brazil. Women in some Central American countries are even being encouraged by their governments to forgo pregnancy for at least two years because of the danger of giving birth to infants with microcephaly. However, Brazil’s Health Ministry admits the Zika virus was found in only six of the 270 confirmed microcephaly cases reported since October. Both these numbers are significant in their own way. First is the number of confirmed microcephaly cases. There were only about 150 cases of microcephaly reported in Brazil in 2014, out of about 3 million births, so 270 in three months would seem to be a significant increase. But Brazilian medical authorities had never asked doctors to report microcephaly cases to government before late in 2015. In other words, no one knows how many cases there have actually been in Brazil in any given year. Yet we are expected to believe that there is a sudden uptick in microcephaly cases caused by a virus that’s been around for at least 75 years… based on six confirmed cases of Zika in 270 confirmed microcephaly afflicted babies.

Livingston and other contrarians contend that the Zika scaremongering is a scam to push new vaccines and get Americans used to the reality of such inanity as aerial bombardment of deadly pesticides in residential areas. As a bonus for statists, corporate-controlled agriculture and their GMO offerings may be all Americans are left with in selecting produce if bees continue to die off in such large numbers.

Want to know more about the true story behind Zika? Subscribe to the Bob Livingston Letter™ for a full report on Zika and a laundry list of other government scams in the latest issue.

The post Millions of bees killed by Zika hoax appeared first on Personal Liberty®.