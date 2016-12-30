Neo-Tribes: The State’s Worst Nightmare?

In 2003, a band of mostly former criminals who call themselves the Wolves of Vinland put their money together and bought a large plot of land along the James River in Virginia.

Since then, they’ve hand-built several off-grid houses from logs on the land. They make most of their own clothing and hunt, trap, gather and grow most of their food. When they must, they barter with small businesses.

And they mostly just keep to themselves.

They are a neo-tribe. One of the first, I suspect, of many to arise in the coming years.

The leader of the Wolves is a man named Paul Waggener.

I admit to not knowing anything about Paul Waggener, or what, at their core, the Wolves represent. At the risk of promoting a complete madman, I stumbled across Waggener’s “transmission” on what he calls “neo-tribes” last night, and something about it sent shivers down my spine.

The way he describes the neo-tribe is, indeed, a vision of liberty I could subscribe to. I’ll show you what the neo-tribe means to him in just a moment.

First, let’s take a look at where we stand.

“Today,” Daniel Quillinan writes in his book Beyond Civilization, “we find ourselves born into societies that have no band, clan, or tribal cohesion. Instead, at the micro-level, we have substituted the nuclear family, much smaller than a band and too small to comprise a self-sufficient functional unit. And at the macro-level, we have substituted the state and corporation, hierarchical and multi-tiered constructs much larger than a tribe, and too large to function as an integral unit.

“One could cynically surmise that the nuclear family was devised deliberately to be inadequate for self-sufficiency, so families were dependent on and non-threatening to the inherently dysfunctional corporation/state. One could also cynically surmise that the corporation/state is a purely cultural construct designed to organize, suppress and keep individuals from seeking more natural and effective forms of organization, by presenting them with a simple, monolithic pyramid scheme and promising them the moon and stars (fame, fortune, sex, salvation, happiness) if they dedicated their lives to climbing the pyramid.

“It has been suggested, for example, that the Great Wall of China was built not to keep Mongol Hordes out, but rather to keep stooped and malnourished rice-paddy slave-families from fleeing back to the more natural life and tribal social organization of Mongolia. Once you mess with the natural band/clan/tribe cohesion, it seems, you need a brutal, hierarchical, inherently undemocratic political and economic machine to keep individuals divided and in line.”

Above all, humans want to be around people who share their values. Liberty is the idea that people have every right to live as they see fit, provided they do not inhibit anyone else’s right to do the same.

The neo-tribe is a fine alternative to the modern, micromanaged, monolithic and severely detached world we’ve found ourselves in today.

It’s clear…

Individuals want to stop being slurped, chewed up and spit out by the faceless, parasitical machinations of the State. People are unhappy, unhealthy and without purpose.

Everywhere I go, the story’s the same.

Many wear a face that looks around in clear dissatisfaction and appears to be always asking silently: “There’s gotta’ be a better way.”

I believe there is a better way. In fact, there are as many “better ways” as there are individuals on this Earth. Which is liberty’s finest point.

The neo-tribe, it seems, is a heavy contender.

See if you agree and read on.

Neo-Tribes

Paul Waggener

It is no longer enough to sloganeer and say things thoughtlessly like “smash the state” or “tear it down” without an alternative to the urbanized, mechanized, socialized lifestyle you are struggling against.

Remember: We are attempting to live a heroic lifestyle — but there are others out here in the wasteland that need you to be a hero, to show them that their fears and concerns and dissents are well-founded, and that they, too, can make their own way out of the ruins and into a new way of life that they create for themselves in an unmediated fashion — one that allows, encourages, supports and strengthens instead of crushing, controlling, dominating and debilitating.

The alternative we suggest is the tribal model — a small, self-sustaining, holistic community of equals, all struggling to ensure the good of each individual within that community. This differs from the tired (and often unhealthy or simply non-functional) idea of the “commune” in that instead of what usually degenerates into a bad scene which too often becomes a microcosm of governmental control, or the opposite end of the scale in which no one accepts any accountability and uses buzzwords like “anarchy” as an excuse to be lazy and counter-productive, the tribe is run by a council of its entire membership.

Each is held accountable to the other, tribal law is only another word for group consensus, and the entire structure looks inward for strength and determines its own social needs and methods.

We eschew the ideas of “communal ownership” and “worker’s unions” and replace them with heroic individuality, personal achievement and the idea that each person is, in fact, unique and has a role to play — knowing what that is is part of the exploration.

This emphasis on individuality leads to fair treatment in the event of any problem, based on knowing and communicating with one another, allowing the group to deal with situations from a personal standpoint that takes into account things like personality, circumstance and so on, instead of relying on the faceless horrors of a “legal system.”

We feel that developing and living the ongoing adventure of this tribal model (which remains in a constantly new and growing state as we deal with the challenges and joys of each day and year) that we can encourage others to develop and grow their own communities and tribes, forming a network of people building small groups to meet their own unique and individual needs as human beings, instead of cog-wheels in that great and terrible machine.

Imagine, if you will, tribes of savage and wild hunter/gatherers on the edges of the urban jungle, each one expressing itself through diverse marking and art, rubbing shoulders and exchanging goods in a gifting fashion with small farming communities who have claimed parcels of land for themselves out in the fringes of civilization, living and loving in their own way without fear.

Work is reduced to an often pleasurable group effort instead of a soul-crushing daily horror and the imagined need to rely on the supermarket and corporate giant for our every want becomes a fairy tale for our children.

Before you sneer and shrug these ideas away as “impossibilities,” just know that out here in the Wasteland, there are heroes making it a reality, one step at a time.

Paul Waggener

Author, Operation Werewolf

The post Neo-Tribes: The State’s Worst Nightmare? appeared first on Laissez Faire.