Russia Won’t Expel U.S. Diplomats, Assange Didn’t Praise Trump, Americans Driving Drunk Less: A.M. Links

- Russia said it would retaliate in kind after President Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the U.S. and closed two Russian embassies here yesterday. But on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country won't retaliate by expelling American diplomats from Russia.
- ISIS has rigged entire neighborhood blocks to blow up with hidden, interconnected mines.
- In countries including Hungary, Russia, Turkey, Iraq, and the Philippines, "democracy persists ... but liberty is under siege."
- Fake news alert: Guardian writer Ben Jacobs' claims about Julian Assange praising Trump and having close ties to Putin turned out to be fabricated.
- American drunk driving rates are at a new low, according to federal data.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.